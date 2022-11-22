Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots met with Justin Jefferson before draft, Bill Belichick says WR ‘was not a secret’
FOXBOROUGH – When the Patriots were prepping for the 2020 NFL Draft, they did their due diligence on that year’s receiver class. At the time, pundits said that draft had the potential to be a generational class at receiver. That’s why the Patriots met with several at the...
Browns fan favorite, Steelers legends named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
The NFL has announced that one former player from the Cleveland Browns and two former players from the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team will start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Aidan Hutchinson Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson receives honors for his game against the Giants.
Bengals’ La’el Collins Rips Steelers’ TJ Watt After Head-to-Head Matchup
The Cincinnati tackle had some bold words for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
NFL Team Announces Decision On Arrested Offensive Coordinator
NFL offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI following last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. The Tennessee Titans assistant coach was reportedly pulled over on his way home from the airport on Friday morning. He was arrested and charged. Tennessee is not firing Downing, though. Head coach...
Chiefs Week 11 Snap Counts: The Tight End Game
Implementing 13-personnel looks was one of Kansas City's keys to success in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Vikings inactives: David Andrews out for Week 12
David Andrews toughed out his injury all week in practice, but the New England Patriots center will not take the field on Thanksgiving Night. Andrews is inactive for the Patriots' Week 12 showdown vs. the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a thigh injury during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Despite his availability in practice, his status comes as no surprise since his injury originally was considered as potentially season-ending.
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots
For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
Bucs injury report: Vita Vea, Russell Gage still not practicing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, and there are still some key players who have yet to practice this week. Here’s the updated list, based on participation in Thursday’s practice:. QB Tom Brady. WR Julio Jones.
Comments / 0