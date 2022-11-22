ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
NFL Team Announces Decision On Arrested Offensive Coordinator

NFL offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI following last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. The Tennessee Titans assistant coach was reportedly pulled over on his way home from the airport on Friday morning. He was arrested and charged. Tennessee is not firing Downing, though. Head coach...
Patriots-Vikings inactives: David Andrews out for Week 12

David Andrews toughed out his injury all week in practice, but the New England Patriots center will not take the field on Thanksgiving Night. Andrews is inactive for the Patriots' Week 12 showdown vs. the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a thigh injury during Sunday's win over the New York Jets. Despite his availability in practice, his status comes as no surprise since his injury originally was considered as potentially season-ending.
The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots

For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.

