hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Concerned For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons will face some insane boos in Philly tonight. Ben Simmons is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade last year. As many of you already know, Simmons and Philly ended on bad terms. The fanbase hates him and his guts. Additionally, Philly fans are ruthless and will prey on his insecurities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled At Him For Not Dunking A Basketball

Ben Simmons has been criticized for his lack of competitiveness at times, which was mentioned as a big reason why the Philadelphia 76ers got tired of dealing with him. The point guard is now on the Brooklyn Nets and some reports suggest that the perception of him around the league hasn't changed.
Sporting News

Why are there no NBA games on Thanksgiving?

On Thursday, Nov. 24, there will be no NBA games. All 30 teams in the league will be idle to recognize the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The Thanksgiving holiday marks the second time in the month of November in which no NBA teams are in action, the first being Election Day in the United States, which fell on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

