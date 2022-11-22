Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA THEATRE ALLIANCE TO PRESENT ‘THE GAME’S AFOOT: HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS’
The Navasota Theatre Alliance is set to put on its Christmas show that promises to be equal parts breathtaking mystery and high hilarity. “The Game’s Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays” will run December 1-11. The play tells the story of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his...
kwhi.com
CARMINE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHRISTMAS FEST DEC. 4
The Carmine Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Annual Christmas Fest is happening next weekend. Guests to the Carmine Hall next Sunday, December 4th can have their fill of beef stew or hamburgers, shop at vendor booths, ride the Polar Express and visit with Santa. There will also be a musical program from Round Top-Carmine Elementary School students, along with a holiday craft contest.
kwhi.com
ENTRIES BEING TAKEN FOR BELLVILLE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS LIGHTS CONTEST
The Bellville Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Spirit of Christmas Lights Contest. Bellville-area residents are invited to showcase their decorative talents by lighting up their homes for the holidays. The contest is open to homes up to a mile outside the city. The deadline to...
kwhi.com
TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2023 UPTOWN SWIRL
Downtown Brenham will soon welcome wine aficionados from all around for the “Uptown Swirl”. Main Street Brenham’s 11th annual winter wine walk is set for January 14, 2023 from 3 to 7 p.m. Thirty-three businesses and locations will be open and offering a variety of wines for visitors to enjoy as they stroll from shop to shop.
kwhi.com
COLUMBUS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOSTING LADIES NIGHT OUT THURSDAY
Columbus is getting ready for a night out on the town. Ladies Night Out, hosted by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, will be held Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. in downtown. Hundreds will gather for an evening of wine tasting, food, music and shopping. Merchants will be open late, and vendors will set up at several locations.
WacoTrib.com
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
kwhi.com
FOOD FOR FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE DEC. 7
Washington County is again partnering with area counties to help those in need during the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. The 27th annual event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 7th from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at seven donation sites, including the Washington County Expo in Brenham. Non-perishable food...
Click2Houston.com
Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!
CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!. This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills. They performed on the...
papercitymag.com
Woodlands Favorite Opens a New Showcase Restaurant in River Oaks Shopping Center — Zanti Cucina Italiana Has Arrived
Burrata Caprese served with pesto and heirloom tomatoes is one of the dishes at the new Woodlands Burrata Caprese. (Photo Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) (Photo by Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) Look who is moving inside the loop. Zanti Cucina Italiana, which bills itself as an authentic Italian full-service...
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR GOVERNMENT YOUTH TOUR
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is offering high school students in its service area the opportunity to get an up-close view of national and state government. Applications are now open for the 2023 Government-in-Action Youth Tour, set for June 11-19. For over 50 years, electric cooperatives across the state and nation have selected students to go on an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The tour also includes a visit to the Texas State Capitol and the Bullock Texas State History Museum, plus a $1,000 scholarship.
mocomotive.com
12 opportunities to volunteer in Conroe, Montgomery
At Henry’s Home Horse Sanctuary, volunteers care for horses in an outdoor facility, performing farm work and other activities. (Courtesy Henry’s Home Horse Sanctuary) For those looking to help out in the Conroe and Montgomery community, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive.
Katy, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hamshire Fannett High School football team will have a game with Cuero High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Navasota’s Avery McKinney
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports would like to congratulate our newest Classroom Champion, Avery McKinney. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.025 grade point average and ranks second in her class. Avery participates in the National Honor Society, Bull Buck Out, Navasota Trash Off, 4-H, and has served as president of the FFA for the past two years.
kwhi.com
BURTON BRIDGE MINISTRY RECEIVES $28,000 GRANT FROM BRAZOS VALLEY FOOD BANK
The Burton Bridge Ministry has received a sizable grant to aid in its food distribution efforts. The organization announced that it applied for and was awarded $28,057 in funding through the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s Agency Capacity Grant. The funds will be used to install four additional convertible appliances...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail
38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
kwhi.com
NOMINATIONS WANTED FOR WASHINGTON CO. MAN, WOMAN, SMALL BUSINESSES OF YEAR
The nomination process has begun for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Man and Woman of the Year and Small Business of the Year recognition program. The Chamber and the community will recognize the achievements and contributions of two individuals and two local small businesses with employees between 1-49 and 50+. The honorees for 2021 were Terry Luedtke, Joy Fuchs, The Yard and Seidel Schroeder.
kwhi.com
PREVIEW: BURTON VS. CHILTON
The Burton Panther Football Team is getting ready to face the Chilton Pirates in a battle of unbeatens later this (Friday) evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm on our KWHI.com Sports Alternate Feed, and the KWHI phone app. Alex Mearns and Darrell Kieke will have the call of the action.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus
College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday’s crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More details have emerged from the crash that left two people seriously injured, including the driver...
eastcoasttraveller.com
11 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Texas
Among the many hot dog joints in and around Houston, Texas, a visit to That's My Dog is a surefire way to satisfy your beef quota on a budget. Aside from the usual suspects, the place caters to health-conscious vegetarians and oenophiles alike. As its name implies, the company boasts an award-winning menu and a staff of over twenty. Those in the know may know that the company has a sister location in Austin, Texas. 22603 Morton Ranch Rd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77449.
Comments / 0