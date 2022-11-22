Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is offering high school students in its service area the opportunity to get an up-close view of national and state government. Applications are now open for the 2023 Government-in-Action Youth Tour, set for June 11-19. For over 50 years, electric cooperatives across the state and nation have selected students to go on an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The tour also includes a visit to the Texas State Capitol and the Bullock Texas State History Museum, plus a $1,000 scholarship.

BASTROP, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO