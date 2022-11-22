ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is TikTok’s Latest ‘I’m Cold’ Makeup Trend?

By Ananya Panchal
 3 days ago

The frosty makeup look features lots of blush and a matte base.

Woman holding makeup brushes.

Sean Anthony Eddy/Getty Images

TikTok is back at it again with a new makeup trend. The latest “I‘m Cold” look has resurfaced just in time for winter, and borrows a characteristic from everyone‘s favorite holiday character, Rudolph.

It’s a huge departure from the glowy, dewy makeup trends that have been going strong for a few years (and are typically always amplified during the summer).

Currently, #imcoldmakeup has almost 50 million views on TikTok and has become so popular that someone even created a filter to mimic the makeup look. The filter, which goes by the same name, has garnered almost 40,000 videos.

Where did the ‘I’m Cold’ trend come from?

Unlike most trends, the “I’m Cold” fad can’t be tracked to a geographical location or specific time period. It simply makes a comeback during the winter months as people’s tans wear off, and our cheeks are naturally flushed due to colder weather.

Overly blushed cheeks (and eyes, and noses and foreheads) are a Hallmark movie staple. For reasons that aren’t quite clear, this season the ‘I’m Cold’ look has taken off like no other.

How to achieve the ‘I’m Cold’ look?

It’s actually quite simple and involves limited steps with just a few products.

Basically, you do your base routine in the most minimal way possible, skipping contour and bronzer. The goal isn’t to look tan. It’s to look almost frozen and as if you need a cup of hot chocolate ASAP.

Instead of highlighting your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose, just dot a bit of shimmer—in a power or liquid format—on the tip of your nose and the inner corners of your eyes. Add a translucent powder all over to mattify your face, but if you have dry skin (especially during the winter), feel free to skip this step.

The final and most exciting step: blush. All over your cheeks.

Most beauty gurus and MUAs alike will tell you to apply blush to the uppermost part of your cheeks to “lift” your face, but TikTok’s newest trend is completely scrapping that narrative.

You want to add a pop of pink, red, purple, mauve or whatever color you like, to the apples of your cheeks and a bit on the center of your nose. And don’t worry about going overboard—there’s no such thing as too much blush with this trend. If you’re feeling extra rosy, sweep a bit of blush over your eyelids with a brush, as well.

Suggested products

Summer Fridays , Blush Balm Stick, $28

Rare Beauty , Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $20

Dior, Backstage Rosy Glow Blush, $39

