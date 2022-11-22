ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

SANDAG seeks volunteers for new E-Bike pilot program

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMurS_0jKRJVB900

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes' use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday.

Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at least 100 miles per month for two years as part of the program administered by the San Diego Association of Governments and Pedal Ahead.

Riders are encouraged to use the bikes on regular outings such as work, school and recreation, then record their trips and share feedback on their experiences.

Participants will be offered ownership of the e-bike following successful completion of the program, according to SANDAG .

To be eligible, applicants must commit to using the e-bike for a minimum of 100 miles per month (mileage will be recorded through the free Strava mobile app), be 18 years or older and a San Diego County resident.

Priority will be given to individuals with an annual income of $50,000 or below.

SANDAG officials say the program will "help regional planners better understand how e-bikes could enhance quality of life by expanding access to more destinations in the San Diego region."

To apply and find more information on the program, visit www.pedalaheadsd.org/ .

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY REJECTS EL CAJON GRANT FOR HOMELESS SHELTER, BUT CITY CHAFES AT REASON

Photo by Robert Gehr: A homeless person sleeps in a tent on Main Street in downtown El Cajon. November 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon’s grant to purchase property to build a homeless shelter has been rejected by the County. According to El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell, County staff informed him that the grant was rejected because “the City did not own the property that was being proposed for the shelter – in other words, the City did not own the property that the grant was intended to purchase.”
EL CAJON, CA
triton.news

Man Stabbed on Trolley Passing UCSD

A 52-year-old man was stabbed last Tuesday, November 15, on a northbound trolley in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. at the Executive Drive trolley stop on Genesee Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male with a stab wound to the left wrist and requested an ambulance shortly thereafter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SWEETWATER DRAINS LOVELAND RESERVOIR TO DEAD POOL LEVEL TO SAVE ITS RATEPAYERS MONEY-- AT THE EXPENSE OF RURAL RESIDENTS, WILDLIFE, AND FIRE PROTECTION

Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
SAN DIEGO, CA
4kids.com

Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in San Diego with Kids

Create lasting memories by bringing your kids to festive events and holiday lights extravaganza in San Diego and feel the spirit of Christmas!. The Christmas season is here to bring families together, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with some twinkling lights? As the holiday cheers take over San Diego, you’ll see the excitement of your kids and the smile on their faces as they engage in some festive events and express all the joy of the season. So, grab your kids, hop in the car, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and drive out to visit some of the best Christmas lights in San Diego!
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday

SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

$85M City Heights Project Delivers Affordable Housing

What was for decades was part of the City Heights site of a Ford car dealership has become home to low income families and elderly renters in a combined project that its developers hope will become a model for others throughout San Diego. “The need is great, demand is high,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eccalifornian.com

CALTRANS plans minor commuter disruption during rehab

The California Department of Transportation has embarked on its Interstate 8 Pavement and Bridge Rehabilitation Improvement Project that may impact commuters in East County. Projected to be completed by Summer 2023, the project will extend the service of several bridges by replacing aged pavement, installing concrete railings, sign replacements, landscaping enhancements, and other road-enhancing features.
EL CAJON, CA
scvnews.com

Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy