KCRA.com
Thanksgiving shopping is in full swing. Here's what shoppers are buying
We are just a few days from Thanksgiving and many families are a bit late when it comes to shopping. What are people mostly shopping for? Well, turkeys and hams. Noelle Larosa is a mother who hasn't started her Thanksgiving shopping because she says the turkey dinner is hitting households a lot harder.
Safety Tips Ahead of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just days away. This holiday season, people are embracing the traditions they love best: Gatherings with family and friends, and turkey platters with all the trimmings. And don’t forget a day of football – both in the backyard, and on our screens. Read More ...
Shoppers: Grocery store prices are a "little crazy" ahead of the holidays
Some shoppers told News 3 they're feeling the strain on their wallets ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. As customers ring up their meal items, they'll likely see higher totals on their receipts.
