Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.3 MNC
Silver Alert issued for Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Garvin Roberson, 70. Roberson is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson is described as a black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes, and driving a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG.
95.3 MNC
Standoff at home on CR 2 in Elkhart County ends with arrest
An hours-long standoff in Elkhart County came to a peaceful end. It was around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury on Mark Rockrohr, 51. Deputies made contact...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after domestic incident left woman battered
A man has been arrested after a domestic incident that left a woman battered. Police in Goshen were called around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to the 1400 block of Red Blossom Drive where they found a 27-year-old woman with bruises and pain to both arms, her back, neck and face. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
95.3 MNC
Two hospitalized after crash, St. Joseph County Michigan
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County in Michigan. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Carpenterson Road and Kelly Road when police say an 18-year-old from Sturgis allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old from Burr Oak.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 44, killed in crash at CR 4 and CR 109
An Elkhart man died in a crash. The collision happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at County Road 4 and County Road 109. Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say Michael Scott Grant, 44, was traveling eastbound on CR 4 when the Dodge Ram pick-up truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 49, suspected of OWI, driving without license after accident with train
An Elkhart man is in trouble with police after an accident with a train. The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 2600 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen. Leonel Jimenez Villeda, was later found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated and to be operating...
95.3 MNC
Coolest Thing Made in Indiana, finalists from Kosciusko County
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament is down to two finalists – and they are both from Kosciusko County. In the semifinal – which had thousands of voters and concluded last night – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg knocked off Hiker Trailers from Columbus and Polywood of Syracuse topped Kidstuff Playsystems from Gary.
95.3 MNC
Fire at Grace Church on Monday
A fire at Grace Church on Gumwood Road led to a day off for students who attend Granger Christian School. Crews were called to the church around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, to find a small fire and heavy smoke inside the building. ABC 57 News reports a decision...
95.3 MNC
One person shot on Werwinski Street in South Bend
One person was hurt in a shooting in South Bend on Saturday night, Nov. 26. Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street where they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, according to WNDU. The extent of their injuries were not immediately...
95.3 MNC
South Bend International Airport to host 11th Annual Bears in the Air event
South Bend International Airport’s 11th Annual Bears in the Air takes flight on Friday evening, Dec. 2. The party, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., will take place in the SkyWest hangar located east of the terminal building. The goal of the night is to raise funds to provide...
95.3 MNC
Accused arsonist plea rejected by judge
A plea agreement from an accused barn arsonist in Elkhart County has been rejected by a judge. Sherry Thomas, 33, faces eight counts of arson in connection to the series of barn fires in 2021. Monday, she pleaded guilty, but the court did not accept the plea agreement as it...
95.3 MNC
Santa is coming to South Bend
Your child can get their picture taken with Santa during the Cookies with Santa event at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. It’ll be at the Brown Barn inside the park. It’s happening on December 10, from 11 to 1 and costs $6 per child. Those...
95.3 MNC
Meeting to tackle declining enrollment in South Bend public schools
Education leaders plan to meet tonight to tackle declining enrollment in South Bend public schools. State data shows that over 3,000 students live within South Bend boundaries but choose to attend non-public schools. Education leaders from South Bend Schools, The Career Academy, Purdue Polytechnic, and others will meet to discuss...
Comments / 0