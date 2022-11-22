The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament is down to two finalists – and they are both from Kosciusko County. In the semifinal – which had thousands of voters and concluded last night – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg knocked off Hiker Trailers from Columbus and Polywood of Syracuse topped Kidstuff Playsystems from Gary.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO