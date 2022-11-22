Read full article on original website
A jet built by China and Pakistan may soon be the most widely operated combat aircraft in the world
The JF-17, designed and developed by Pakistan and China, is "not cutting edge, but it is a reliable performer," one expert told Insider.
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Respect achieved. Wins await. American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England on Friday night, likely the most-watched match of their lives. The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert […]
Just win, baby. USMNT knows exactly what it needs to do to advance at World Cup | Opinion
In the modern era, USMNT has advanced to World Cup's knockout rounds every time it's finished group stage with four points or more.
France v Denmark: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: It’s a big clash in Group D at Stadium 974. Join Barry Glendenning for all the latest
Ukraine is attempting to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russia's missile barrages
Russia has used the Kinburn Spit to fire missiles at Ukraine's Black Sea coast and control the Dnipro river mouth. Ukraine is now trying take it back.
Iranian advisers killed aiding Russians in Crimea, says Kyiv
Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion would also be targeted. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Iranians were present...
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
EU declares Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism', a move it hopes could make it easier to put Putin on trial
EU parliament members voted in favor of designating Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism" with 494 votes in support, 58 against, and 44 abstentions.
The Jewish Press
North Korea Helped Iran, Hezbollah Bring Chemical Weapons to Lebanon
North Korea is stepping up its activity in the Middle East, with experts from the Hermit Kingdom actively helping Iran supply its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with hundreds of chemical weapons in Lebanon, according to a report earlier this week by the Saudi al Hadath newspaper later verified by Fox News.
Xi Dominates G20 Talks With Biden in Pages of China's Leading Newspaper
The People's Daily depicted China's President Xi Jinping as a sought-after statesman who was finally returning to the world stage.
US News and World Report
Doha's Thriving Food Scene Traces Transformation Before World Cup
DOHA (Reuters) - A hummus recipe and cashier countertop are the only surviving elements of the original 'Beirut' restaurant, which opened its doors in Qatar in 1960 and has since tracked the capital Doha's metamorphosis from dusty outpost to hosting soccer's World Cup. Jihad Shahin's uncle opened the Lebanese restaurant...
NBC Sports
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
BBC
World Cup: Iran protesters confronted at World Cup game against Wales
Confrontations between pro-Iran government fans and protesters broke out at the country's second World Cup match in Qatar on Friday. Some protesting fans said they had flags taken away from them while others were shouted at and harassed. Stadium security officials also confiscated T-shirts and other items displaying anti-government sentiments.
POLITICO
U.S. and Russia ‘can’t stop’ Turkey’s new Syria incursion
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Turkey is threatening to kill more U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria — and the United States and Russia might not try very hard to stop it. Turkish...
US News and World Report
Russia's Parliament Moves to Extend Anti-Sanctions Regulation
(Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Wednesday passed a first reading of a bill to extend Moscow's package of anti-sanctions regulation, the TASS news agency reported. The bill needs to pass three readings in the State Duma before going to Russia's upper house and to President Vladimir Putin for final approval.
Ecuador Dominates in Draw With Dutch; Qatar Eliminated From Its World Cup
La Tri didn’t back down after going down a goal to remain in joint first place in Group A.
Survey: China is slowly diminishing US dominance over science
China has more than doubled the percentage of 'highly cited researchers' over the last five years.
US News and World Report
Polish Climate Minister Says EU Gas Cap Proposal Is a 'Joke'
WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). "The gas...
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
