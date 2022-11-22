ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAVY News 10

US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Respect achieved. Wins await. American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England on Friday night, likely the most-watched match of their lives. The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert […]
The Guardian

Iranian advisers killed aiding Russians in Crimea, says Kyiv

Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers have been killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians on occupied Ukrainian territory in support of Moscow’s invasion would also be targeted. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, said Iranians were present...
The Jewish Press

North Korea Helped Iran, Hezbollah Bring Chemical Weapons to Lebanon

North Korea is stepping up its activity in the Middle East, with experts from the Hermit Kingdom actively helping Iran supply its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, with hundreds of chemical weapons in Lebanon, according to a report earlier this week by the Saudi al Hadath newspaper later verified by Fox News.
US News and World Report

Doha's Thriving Food Scene Traces Transformation Before World Cup

DOHA (Reuters) - A hummus recipe and cashier countertop are the only surviving elements of the original 'Beirut' restaurant, which opened its doors in Qatar in 1960 and has since tracked the capital Doha's metamorphosis from dusty outpost to hosting soccer's World Cup. Jihad Shahin's uncle opened the Lebanese restaurant...
NBC Sports

Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez

Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
BBC

World Cup: Iran protesters confronted at World Cup game against Wales

Confrontations between pro-Iran government fans and protesters broke out at the country's second World Cup match in Qatar on Friday. Some protesting fans said they had flags taken away from them while others were shouted at and harassed. Stadium security officials also confiscated T-shirts and other items displaying anti-government sentiments.
POLITICO

U.S. and Russia ‘can’t stop’ Turkey’s new Syria incursion

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Turkey is threatening to kill more U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria — and the United States and Russia might not try very hard to stop it. Turkish...
US News and World Report

Russia's Parliament Moves to Extend Anti-Sanctions Regulation

(Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Wednesday passed a first reading of a bill to extend Moscow's package of anti-sanctions regulation, the TASS news agency reported. The bill needs to pass three readings in the State Duma before going to Russia's upper house and to President Vladimir Putin for final approval.
US News and World Report

Polish Climate Minister Says EU Gas Cap Proposal Is a 'Joke'

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). "The gas...
The Associated Press

Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...

