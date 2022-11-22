Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Michelle Ross, Rob Adanitsch, Nathan Scott – This is IT!

Read full article on original website
Town Talk: A conversation with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County HS, Holiday Craft-Vendor Bazaar
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County High School. On December 10, 2021, WCHS will be hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The school is located at 155 Westminster Drive in Front Royal. Come...
Town Talk: A conversation with Rick Novak, Royal Cinemas – Free Christmas Movies
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Rick Novak. Rick is the owner of the Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center. In the month of December, Royal Cinemas will be showing several Christmas classic movies – all free admission. No better place to watch than on the BIG screen. A special thanks to Jean Plauger from Jean’s Jewelers and Tana Hoffman of Sager Realty for, once again, sponsoring these movies.
News Maker Todd Jones on Warren County coming together
Warren County congratulates C-CAP on the conclusion of a successful Camping For Hunger (CFH) campaign. We spoke to Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd tells us how...
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of December
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of December 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153. Thursday, December 1. Samuels Public Library will start...
‘Calming factor’: How a therapy dog brightens the day at a Prince William Co. elementary school
Twice a week at Minnieville Elementary in Dale City, Virginia, it’s hard for students to concentrate as Cooper roams the hall. Whether he’s with Sarah Basler, a counselor at the Prince William County school, or in a classroom, he gets all the attention. Cooper, a 1-year-old Portuguese water...
How a Prince William Co. woman’s nonprofit is helping kids she never meets
In 2017, a friend reached out to Northern Virginia parent Sarah Tyndall, explaining that an acquaintance left what was described as a “bad situation” with four kids, and that she had little to no resources. The woman needed clothes for her kids. So Tyndall, a stay-at-home mom at...
Shepherd College alumna spends last day on the judges bench
MARTINSBURG — After more than 20 years as a judge and hearing over 23,000 cases, Judge Sally Jackson has retired. She recently had her last day on the bench. Jackson was appointed as the first female family law judge in 2001 by former Gov. Bob Wise for the 24th Family Court Circuit in West Virginia. She was first elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. She was an attorney for 10 years before that.
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our...
Lost Dogs, Lyme Disease, and Surviving the Cold Snap
Let’s start at the very beginning…. About a week after I wrote my last post I hiked into Shenandoah National Park. After a strenuous couple days going through the rollercoaster and surrounding mountains just north of the park, I was hit by Hurricane Ian in Front Royal, Virginia, just a few miles short of the park boundary. Initially, I had planned to hike through the Hurricane, but after a couple hours of non stop wind and rain I was tired and cold and looking for a place to crash for the night. And lo and behold, I opened up guthook (the AT guide app, now called FarOut by muggles) and discovered I was about 4 miles from a little hostel called the Wonderland Hiker Refuge.
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left seven dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual...
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
Our Community Place serves expanded Thanksgiving meal to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our Community Place in Harrisonburg held its annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need on Thursday. OCP serves around 100 people each Thanksgiving and expanded the meal this year, in addition to the meal served at OCP volunteers delivered 40 meals to people in need around the community.
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
Fourteen evacuated after structure fire in Stafford County
According to authorities, the fire was discovered by a neighbor who alerted the people inside. All 14 people were evacuated prior to the arrival of SCFR and there were no reported injuries.
FRPD arrest an adult attempting to solicit a minor
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of an adult attempting to solicit a minor. The investigation began Nov. 9 and on Wed. Nov. 22 the arrest of Avery Wood of Charlottesville was made. A proactive undercover investigation found Wood began unsolicited communications with a person he believed to...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
49 Winchester to play Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia country group 49 Winchester is taking a leading role on local stages and TV screens after Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers announced their 2023 lineup. According to a release from event organizers, 49 Winchester will perform at the festival next year. “49 Winchester embodies the tremendous wealth of musical […]
Finding Home in ‘The Snow Monster’
As the most wonderful time of the year moves into full swing, negative and complicated emotions can rear their heads. Loudoun’s noted music therapy studio A Place to Be addresses anger and learning to communicate emotions in its new winter show, “The Snow Monster,” an original musical written and directed by co-founder and creative director Tom Sweitzer.
