Happy Holidays! Give the Gift that Keeps on Giving. Fishers Island Telephone has received tremendous support for the future of the Islands Internet!! We are almost there. Today, we need just 15 more first adopters to move this project forward! Can you think of a better gift to your household other than super-fast reliable fiber internet? The sign-up is fast and easy so even if you started the process and needed more time, now is the opportunity to become one of the first 50 adopters that will enjoy the benefits package of High-Speed Internet, telephone, and long distance for one special price. After the first 50 have been reached, these special benefits will expire. Sign up now to enjoy High Speed Fiber Internet!

FISHERS ISLAND, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO