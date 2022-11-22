Thyroidectomy is a surgical procedure, performed either as a standard open surgery or as an alternative approach surgery, such as minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to remove all or part of the thyroid gland (1). The procedure is commonly used to treat a range of thyroid-related disorders, including thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that can be obstructive and cause swallowing or breathing difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the treatment options for some thyroid conditions. Despite superiority regarding patients’ satisfaction with faster recovery and decreased complications associated with standard open thyroidectomy (neck pain, voice problems, anxiety), it is confirmed as a reliable procedure in only strictly indicated cases (1). It is not suitable for patients with thyroiditis, large multinodular goiters, locally invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as standard procedure in the carefully selected cases with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).

