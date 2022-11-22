Read full article on original website
u.today
Popular Ethereum Wallet Addresses Major Controversy
Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask has addressed a recent controversy surrounding ConsenSys’s privacy policy update in a recent statement. It says that the update announced by the leading Ethereum-focused software company doesn’t actually result in more intrusive data collection. Furthermore, the company stressed that it wasn’t the result of...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Will Clemente: ‘Best Bitcoin Self Custody Hardware Wallet Is Coldcard’
Recently, crypto analyst William Clemente III, Co-Founder of boutique digital asset research firm Reflexivity Research, explained why COLDCARD, which is made by Canadian firm Coinkite Inc., is his favorite Bitcoin hardware wallet. Coinkite’s COLDCARD is not a crypto hardware wallet — it is a Bitcoin-only hardware wallet “made by cypherpunks”....
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Software Firm ConsenSys Addresses Concerns Over Plans To Collect MetaMask Wallet Users’ Data
Blockchain software firm ConsenSys is clarifying a recent update to its terms of service about the collection of data from users of MetaMask, the flagship non-custodial wallet for Ethereum (ETH). The recent update stated that Infura, one of ConsenSys’ main products, will collect certain data like wallet and IP address...
altcoinbuzz.io
A Simple Guide to Etherscan
In recent times, the FTX saga has been dominating headlines. Due to mismanagement of user funds, Sam Bankman-Fried (ex-CEO of FTX) had to file FTX, FTX US, and Alameda for bankruptcy. Hours later, FTX announces that their exchange has been hacked. What a terrible coincidence! Suddenly, over $600 million dollars of assets were lost.
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
fullycrypto.com
BTC-e Spreads 10,000 Mt. Gox BTC Across Exchanges and Wallets
BTC-e, the exchange that received much of the stolen Mt. Gox bitcoin, has moved 10,000 of them. The haul was sent to exchanges and personal wallets. BTC-e was shut down in 2017 but retained a large amount of Mt. Gox bitcoin. BTC-e, the exchange that received a large amount of...
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
thenewscrypto.com
Edward Snowden Criticizes MetaMask’s Latest Policy Revision
Some in the cryptocurrency world are concerned that the original vision of their firms. Consensys changed its privacy statement on November 23. Consensys, the New York-based blockchain software business and creator of MetaMask, the most popular Ethereum wallet, stunned the crypto industry and particularly proponents of decentralization with the new amendments made to its privacy policy. Edward Snowden is one of the most important advocates for privacy. Proclaimed it to be a crime if it occurred in a society with justice.
zycrypto.com
MetaMask’s ‘Temporary’ IP Collection Causes Uproar In The Crypto Community
MetaMask users will have their data collected, according to a statement by Consensys. The announcement was not well-received by Crypto Twitter, claiming it was against the objectives of Web3. Consensys, the firm behind MetaMask, has changed its privacy policy to state that it will start collecting IP and Ethereum wallet...
fullycrypto.com
What was Bitcoin Classic?
Bitcoin Classic was one of three Bitcoin forks launched during the block size war. The fork came between Bitcoin XT and Bitcoin Unlimited and presaged Bitcoin Cash. Bitcoin Classic temporarily overtook Bitcoin Core when it launched, but its success didn’t last. Bitcoin Classic is a name that will, if...
Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than metaverse
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta's finances after its first mass layoffs.
blockchainmagazine.net
GetBlock.net, the first multichain explorer with functionality for AML checks
Explorer is one of the most important tools for crypto enthusiasts. It can be used to check the status of transactions and obtain data about crypto wallets. Previously, the crypto community members had to use several sites at once to access all the necessary tools to control transactions and verify cryptocurrencies. This approach is time-consuming. To work efficiently, you have to keep many tabs open in your browser and constantly switch between different platforms.
fullycrypto.com
Quix and Stratos Exchanges to Redirect to OpenSea
The leading NFT marketplace on Optimism and Arbitrum are winding down operations. Quix and Stratos will redirect their trading activities to OpenSea. The platforms source code will be made available for use by the public from January 2023. Quix, the leading NFT marketplace on Optimism, has revealed that it intends...
I’m a tech expert – never ignore these Android ‘red flags’ or it could cost you
DON'T ignore the "red flags" that could save you from an Android cyber-catastrophe. Cyber-experts have revealed warning signs that Android phone owners need to be aware of when downloading apps. You might think it's safe to get apps from the Google Play store. But dodgy apps often make their way...
thecoinrise.com
ConsenSys Says No Changes in MetaMask’s Operations and Service
ConsenSys, a blockchain software technology company, has addressed the online community that nothing has changed in the operation of MetaMask and Infura (two Web3 tools for connecting to the Ethereum network). The prominent cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask’s operator, ConsenSys asserted that only language has changed as a result of the wallet’s...
fullycrypto.com
Uniswap Founder Hits Back at IP Tracking Claims
Uniswap founder Hayden Adams has hit back at claims that the protocol collects IP addresses. The accusations came in the wake of Consensys updating its privacy policy to say that in some circumstances it collects this data. Adams said that Uniswap doesn’t engage in such activities and that its app...
crypto-academy.org
ConsenSys Responds to Community Backlash Regarding MetaMask IP Address Collection
After a huge backlash from the crypto community, ConsenSys states that IP addresses collected through MetaMask do not pose privacy threats. Recently, ConsenSys announced that MetaMask will start collecting the IP addresses of its users. The crypto community reacted to the announcement, suggesting that it defeats the whole purpose of...
CoinTelegraph
ApeCoin geo-blocks US stakers, two Apes sell for $1M each, marketplace launched
United States-based ApeCoin (APE) holders could miss out on staking rewards after the U.S. was added to a list of regions geo-blocked from using an upcoming APE staking service. Blockchain infrastructure company Horizen Labs, which is building the site on behalf of the ApeCoin decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), revealed the...
crypto-academy.org
Metamask to Gather the IP Addresses of Users
On Wednesday, ConsenSys released an updated privacy policy contract that said that starting with on-chain transactions, MetaMask would start logging IP addresses and addresses of Ethereum wallets of users. Nevertheless, the developer of the wallet, ConsenSys, notes that using Infura, the default Remote Procedure Call (RPC) application provided by MetaMask,...
The Windows Club
How to fix Invalid URL error on Google Chrome
Are you getting the “Invalid URL” error on Google Chrome? URL (Uniform Resource Locator) is the address of a web page on the internet. A lot of Chrome users have complained of experiencing the “invalid URL” error when visiting some web pages. The full error message which is displayed is as follows:
