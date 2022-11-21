Read full article on original website
First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed
Not only has our first full look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 arrived, but a key detail about the 2023 has been confirmed.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’
Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis. “Then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969,” said director James Mangold, who is taking over filmmaking duties on the franchise from...
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’
The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
Indiana Jones 5 will open with a “full-on George-and-Steven” de-aged Indy
Yeah, you read that right. This months Empire Magazine – in stores Thursday and landing with subscribers any day now – reveals that the opening of the fifth film will kick off in 1944 and a post-The Last Crusade / pre-Mystery of the Blues Indy featuring a de-aged Harrison Ford that according to director James Mangold will be very much in the mold of those 80’s adventures.
