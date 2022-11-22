Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Related
933kwto.com
Prosecutors File Assault Charges Against Two People in Barry County
Two people from Barry County are facing charges of assault after allegedly attacking a victim with a handgun. Authorities say Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after investigators say they attacked a man in the Cassville area and hit him repeatedly with a pistol.
933kwto.com
Springfield Man Sentenced To 235 Months in Prison
A Springfield man will spend time in federal prison in a child exploitation case. A judge sentenced Kody Ray Kelso to 235 months in prison. Investigators say Kelso used a teen dating site to contact a person that he believed was a 13 year-old girl and asked for them to send him nude photos.
933kwto.com
City Traffic Engineers Watching Traffic Patterns on Black Friday
Springfield city traffic engineers are keeping a close watch on traffic patterns near busy shopping centers on this Black Friday. Glenstone and Battlefield is one of the most congested intersections. Engineers are adjusting the patterns as needed to make sure drivers can get to their destination as promptly as possible.
933kwto.com
Fatal Crash at I-44 and West Chestnut Expressway
Four Greene County people are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night. The crash happened near the intersection of I-44 West Chestnut Expressway when an eastbound pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound S-U-V and then crossed the median and struck a westbound car head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.
933kwto.com
Springfield City Council Considers Renaming Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport
The Springfield City Council is considering renaming one of the terminals at Springfield-Branson National Airport in honor of one of the area’s largest political figures. In a release Thursday, the council says the will be discussing the renaming on November 28th. If approved, the name of the terminal would...
933kwto.com
28th Annual Turkey Trot Draws More Than 4,400 Runners and Walkers
A total of 4,437 registered participants have taken part in the 28th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk in Springfield. The first in-person Turkey Trot in three years started Thursday morning downtown despite a rainy forecast, although the rain cleared in time for the starting gun. Registration was down...
Comments / 0