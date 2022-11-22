Read full article on original website
The White House has once again extended the federal student loan payment pause as it battles lawsuits threatening to derail its sweeping student debt forgiveness plan. The extension could stretch no later than June 30, 2023, the Department of Education said Tuesday. But if the Supreme Court decides the fate of Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower before June 30, forbearance could end sooner. ...
As the pandemic lingers, contributing to rising inflation and looming economic recession, Americans from all walks of life may be concerned about their medical bills. The Healthcare Freedom Act, proposed by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), seeks to help Americans regain control of their healthcare expenses by creating “health freedom accounts” similar to existing health savings accounts. Health savings accounts enable patients to save pretax dollars for future medical expenses, but are limited to only those with high-deductible health plans, and contain numerous restrictions on what types of healthcare spending may qualify. Roy’s bill would allow any American, regardless of their health insurance type, to become eligible for health freedom accounts, as well as expand the list of qualified medical expenses.
