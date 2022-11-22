As the pandemic lingers, contributing to rising inflation and looming economic recession, Americans from all walks of life may be concerned about their medical bills. The Healthcare Freedom Act, proposed by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), seeks to help Americans regain control of their healthcare expenses by creating “health freedom accounts” similar to existing health savings accounts. Health savings accounts enable patients to save pretax dollars for future medical expenses, but are limited to only those with high-deductible health plans, and contain numerous restrictions on what types of healthcare spending may qualify. Roy’s bill would allow any American, regardless of their health insurance type, to become eligible for health freedom accounts, as well as expand the list of qualified medical expenses.

19 MINUTES AGO