Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Family Members React to Their Prison Sentences for Fraud

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley 's family members rallied around them after they each received prison sentences for fraud.

Todd's son Kyle Chrisley took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 22, to share a cryptic response after their sentencing made headlines. "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judges, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you," a quote from the Bible read. "Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother's eye and pay no attention the plank in your own eye?"

The social media upload comes one day after the couple were sentenced on Monday, November 21, after being found guilty of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy . Todd, 53, was issued a 12-year prison sentence for fraud and Julie, 49, received seven years.

Todd and Julie, who were indicted for the tax evasion charges in August 2019, denied any involvement ahead of their sentencing.

After being found guilty in June, the real estate tycoon addressed the verdict . “We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” he said during an episode of his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast at the time. “But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

That same month, a source told Us Weekly that “ the entire family is devastated " ahead of the reality couple's sentencing. “No one knows what’s going to happen or what to do at this stage,” the insider shared. “Any future planning in Todd and Julie’s life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall. It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment.”

The Chrisley Knows Best stars later opened up about how they were handling the legal ordeal.

“You know, I actually think that this has made our marriage stronger,” the patriarch said during an episode of his podcast in July. “I said, ‘You can have glue that you’re stuck together because [of] children or you’re stuck together because it’s routine or whatever.’ I think that we are stuck together, I know from my perspective, that I’m stuck to her for life because I want to be — not because it’s routine, not because it’s habit and not because we have children.”

Scroll down to see how Todd and Julie's family members reacted to the sentencing news: