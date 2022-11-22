As I write this column on Monday, I have a little over 40 days left to be your county judge. This week, most of us will be celebrating. The event that Americans commonly call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. This feast lasted three days and—as recounted by attendee Edward Winslow— was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims. Did you know that in this hemisphere, Thanksgiving is celebrated by Canada, Brazil, Grenada, St. Lucia, and the United States? On October 31, 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a presidential proclamation, officially changing the holiday to the next to last Thursday in November to boost the economy.

