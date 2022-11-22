ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

stmarytx.edu

St. Mary’s National Moot Court Team earns national championship

The St. Mary’s University School of Law National Moot Court Team has been named national champion in the 2022 Chicago Bar Association Moot Court Competition. The tournament-style event, hosted by the Chicago Bar Association from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19, saw about 30 teams from across the country compete in a trial advocacy competition simulating appellate court settings. St. Mary’s previously won the competition in 2019.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community

SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Suspected gunman in Colorado Springs LGBTQ night club shooting spent much of his life in San Antonio

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. The suspected gunman in the shooting that killed five people and injured nearly two dozen at the Club Q LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs grew up for much of his life in San Antonio under a different name, according to county records.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KSAT 12

Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16

SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County Judge’s Report

As I write this column on Monday, I have a little over 40 days left to be your county judge. This week, most of us will be celebrating. The event that Americans commonly call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. This feast lasted three days and—as recounted by attendee Edward Winslow— was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims. Did you know that in this hemisphere, Thanksgiving is celebrated by Canada, Brazil, Grenada, St. Lucia, and the United States? On October 31, 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a presidential proclamation, officially changing the holiday to the next to last Thursday in November to boost the economy.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA: Fool Me Once...

So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.

