Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Principal of Wernli Elementary named KSAT12′s Educator of the Month
SAN ANTONIO – Every month during the school year, KSAT works to recognize local educators for going above and beyond. This time around, the Educator of the Month recipient is a principal. Wernli Elementary School Principal Lori Shaw is the first principal to be recognized as KSAT’s Educator of...
San Antonio, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Antonio. The Edna High School football team will have a game with Blanco High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Refugio High School football team will have a game with Ganado High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
stmarytx.edu
St. Mary’s National Moot Court Team earns national championship
The St. Mary’s University School of Law National Moot Court Team has been named national champion in the 2022 Chicago Bar Association Moot Court Competition. The tournament-style event, hosted by the Chicago Bar Association from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19, saw about 30 teams from across the country compete in a trial advocacy competition simulating appellate court settings. St. Mary’s previously won the competition in 2019.
Remembering Southwest ISD's lasting tribute to the Space Shuttle Challenger victims
These are the people behind the school names.
KSAT 12
$50 million indoor farm to be built in growing Brooks community
SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar indoor organic farm will soon sprout up in southeast San Antonio. Soli Organic Inc. is building a $50 million indoor farm and packing facility in the Brooks community near Interstate 37 and Loop 410. “Soli Organic has launched an initiative throughout the country where...
tpr.org
San Antonio’s redlining history still impacts the city’s Black, Hispanic neighborhoods
TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — San Antonio has many economically segregated neighborhoods. Historically the city has dealt with high poverty rates and low education among communities of color. Much of this can be attributed to the federal government’s redlining practices after The Great Depression. The...
An everyday garment is drawing crowds of Catholics to Mission Espada
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's World Heritage Mission churches draw visitors from all around the world. But one is increasingly attracting Catholics arriving for a saint's blessing. Inside that smallest of San Antonio's historic mission churches is a holy object of great importance. "We're really lucky to have a...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
San Antonio dominates Yelp's list of best pan dulce spots in Texas
The Alamo City claimed 10 spots on the list.
San Antonio gains new charcuterie concept Graze Craze, which offers boards and boxes for events
Husband-and-wife team Ricardo Gutierrez Jr. and Helen Garcia are helming the new shop, located near North Star Mall.
KSAT 12
Thanksgiving in the Barrio event helps 400 families in need on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation dealt a double whammy to Thanksgiving in the Barrio, hitting its donors and the families it serves. The 13-year tradition is rooted in the West Side, an area with one of the highest poverty levels in the city. “We were faced with having to raise...
UTSA football looks to go undefeated in conference play against UTEP
The Roadrunners close out the regular season at home on Saturday.
tpr.org
Suspected gunman in Colorado Springs LGBTQ night club shooting spent much of his life in San Antonio
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. The suspected gunman in the shooting that killed five people and injured nearly two dozen at the Club Q LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs grew up for much of his life in San Antonio under a different name, according to county records.
Colorado gay club shooting suspect went to high school in Texas
he man accused in the mass murder at a Colorado Springs gay night club was once a high schooler in San Antonio. While living in Bexar County,
KSAT 12
Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16
SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
'I see them every night' | Texas lawmaker reflects on 'horror' of Uvalde investigation
SAN ANTONIO — "The horror that I’ve seen is just that. It’s a horror," said Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez. Sitting in his San Antonio law office, Sen. Gutierrez is a visibly different man than he was back in May. It's the result of his fight for transparency in the Robb Elementary shooting investigation, which has exposed him to unimaginable details.
Pleasanton Express
Atascosa County Judge’s Report
As I write this column on Monday, I have a little over 40 days left to be your county judge. This week, most of us will be celebrating. The event that Americans commonly call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. This feast lasted three days and—as recounted by attendee Edward Winslow— was attended by 90 Native Americans and 53 Pilgrims. Did you know that in this hemisphere, Thanksgiving is celebrated by Canada, Brazil, Grenada, St. Lucia, and the United States? On October 31, 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a presidential proclamation, officially changing the holiday to the next to last Thursday in November to boost the economy.
Anti-LGBTQ group to protest San Antonio Christmas drag show
Members of the group also showed up at a North Texas drag brunch.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA: Fool Me Once...
So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.
Comments / 0