Sprinkler discharge damages Sevier Center's newly renovated elevator, apartments

NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.

NORTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO