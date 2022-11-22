ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sprinkler discharge damages Sevier Center's newly renovated elevator, apartments

By JONATHAN ROBERTS jroberts@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together

NORTON – Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Two taken to hospital following Bristol Virginia house fire

Bristol Virginia firefighters were able to rescue a victim trapped in a smoke-filled basement Tuesday night following a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Norway Street. An agency report said the house fire was reported just after 10 p.m. and crew members were informed one person had made their way out but another resident was still inside with the basement spotted as the source of the blaze.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing

NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
NORTON, VA
supertalk929.com

Fire department: Blaze at Wallens Ridge supermax prison began in cell

There’s been no official word from the Virginia Department of Corrections concerning a fire reported at Wallens Ridge supermax prison in Big Stone Gap on Monday. Town fire department information posted on social media said the blaze reportedly started in a cell inside the structure and was extinguished. It also said that no flames or smoke were visible.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Bristol, Virginia firefighters rescue man from house fire

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters rescued a man trapped inside a burning home on the 1400 block of Norway Street Tuesday night. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department states that crews learned of the house fire at 10 p.m. and that victims were still inside. Once the first unit arrived, one occupant of […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Bristol Casino makes turkey donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank, according to a press release from the casino.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training

ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi BMA denies rezoning of former Budget Inn property

UNICOI — The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to deny a proposed rezoning of the old Budget Inn property during its meeting on Monday. The proposal would have rezoned property located at 185 Golf Course Drive, the site of the former Budget Inn, from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential and would have allowed the building’s new owner to convert the dilapidated former motel into apartments.
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout

A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

PHOTOS: 17th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot

Nearly 4,000 people took to the streets of Johnson City on Thursday for the 17th annual Turkey Trot. It's a big improvement in attendance from last year's race, which saw about 2,800 registrants. Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock said there were 3,766 registrants for Thursday's race — just a touch under the 3,869 who came out in 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Clinchfield Railroad to be the focus of Saturday’s Heritage Day

The Clinchfield Railroad — among the many enterprises created by East Tennessee State University founding donor George L. Carter — will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day at the university’s Carter Railroad Museum. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WJHL

Wise County issues boil water advisory

(WJHL) — Wise County officials on Monday issued a boil water advisory following a major waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. The boil water advisory extends to customers in the Fairgrounds, Duncan Gap, Redwine, Hurricane and Strawberry Mountain areas, which includes the following areas: Fairgrounds Road Duncan Gap Road Hurricane Road Strawberry Mountain Road […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Hunger First opens doors on new location

Hunger First opened has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its brick-and-mortar building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new building on Lynn Garden Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

VSP identifies man killed after allegedly shooting at deputy

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WATE

60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
Johnson City Press

Norton police still looking for missing Clintwood man

NORTON – Police are still seeking information on a Clintwood man missing since Nov. 13. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said on Wednesday that investigators have recovered a hoodie belonging to 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins.
NORTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy