Sprinkler discharge damages Sevier Center's newly renovated elevator, apartments

Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together
NORTON – Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
supertalk929.com
Two taken to hospital following Bristol Virginia house fire
Bristol Virginia firefighters were able to rescue a victim trapped in a smoke-filled basement Tuesday night following a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Norway Street. An agency report said the house fire was reported just after 10 p.m. and crew members were informed one person had made their way out but another resident was still inside with the basement spotted as the source of the blaze.
Kingsport Times-News
Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing
NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after a fire at Wallen's Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is under way after a morning fire at Wallen’s Ridge State Prison. Authorities were called to the super max facility in Wise County a little before 9 a.m. Monday morning. Crews from several departments were initially dispatched. The fire was...
supertalk929.com
Fire department: Blaze at Wallens Ridge supermax prison began in cell
There’s been no official word from the Virginia Department of Corrections concerning a fire reported at Wallens Ridge supermax prison in Big Stone Gap on Monday. Town fire department information posted on social media said the blaze reportedly started in a cell inside the structure and was extinguished. It also said that no flames or smoke were visible.
Bristol, Virginia firefighters rescue man from house fire
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters rescued a man trapped inside a burning home on the 1400 block of Norway Street Tuesday night. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department states that crews learned of the house fire at 10 p.m. and that victims were still inside. Once the first unit arrived, one occupant of […]
Johnson City Press
Bristol Casino makes turkey donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock donated 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia. The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank, according to a press release from the casino.
Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy near Glade Spring
Authorities say a man is dead after he shot at police near the Glade Spring community following a pursuit Tuesday night.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
With vote looming on Bitcoin mine lawsuit, company shares information
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The operator of a controversial Limestone Bitcoin mine says it will use quieter technology to cool the mine’s high-powered computers — and create six to 10 jobs — if Washington County commissioners okay a move to the Washington County Industrial Park (WCIP). Those claims are part of a two-page memo Red […]
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi BMA denies rezoning of former Budget Inn property
UNICOI — The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to deny a proposed rezoning of the old Budget Inn property during its meeting on Monday. The proposal would have rezoned property located at 185 Golf Course Drive, the site of the former Budget Inn, from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential and would have allowed the building’s new owner to convert the dilapidated former motel into apartments.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: 17th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot
Nearly 4,000 people took to the streets of Johnson City on Thursday for the 17th annual Turkey Trot. It's a big improvement in attendance from last year's race, which saw about 2,800 registrants. Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock said there were 3,766 registrants for Thursday's race — just a touch under the 3,869 who came out in 2019.
Johnson City Press
Clinchfield Railroad to be the focus of Saturday’s Heritage Day
The Clinchfield Railroad — among the many enterprises created by East Tennessee State University founding donor George L. Carter — will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day at the university’s Carter Railroad Museum. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wise County issues boil water advisory
(WJHL) — Wise County officials on Monday issued a boil water advisory following a major waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. The boil water advisory extends to customers in the Fairgrounds, Duncan Gap, Redwine, Hurricane and Strawberry Mountain areas, which includes the following areas: Fairgrounds Road Duncan Gap Road Hurricane Road Strawberry Mountain Road […]
Johnson City Press
Hunger First opens doors on new location
Hunger First opened has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its brick-and-mortar building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new building on Lynn Garden Drive.
Suspect’s sister speaks about brother killed in Glade Spring police incident
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police have identified Travis Fields as the man who died after allegedly firing shots near Washington County Virginia Deputies. According to VSP, Fields fired a shot and a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire. Fields died at the scene. Field’s sister, Laura Combs, said her brother was […]
VSP identifies man killed after allegedly shooting at deputy
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
Johnson City Press
Norton police still looking for missing Clintwood man
NORTON – Police are still seeking information on a Clintwood man missing since Nov. 13. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said on Wednesday that investigators have recovered a hoodie belonging to 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins.
Comments / 0