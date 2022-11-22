ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset

The start of what’s likely to be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup for Argentina began disastrously with arguably the most shocking upset in World Cup history. Saudi Arabia overcame a 1-0 deficit at halftime and scored twice in the first eight minutes of the second half to win 2-1, stunning one of the heavy favorites Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to stunning World Cup upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
ng-sportingnews.com

Ghana World Cup squad 2022: Confirmed 26-man squad for Qatar

Ghana, one of the five African representatives at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, look primed for an exciting tournament despite being drawn into an incredibly difficult group. Having failed to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Black Stars, led by former international player Otto Addo, now boast a significant wealth of young talent. However, there's been a fair few challenges along the way as well.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
The Independent

Netherlands vs Ecuador predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Netherlands take on Ecuador in a crucial Group A clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.In their first games, Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game while the Netherlands left it late to also claim a 2-0 victory against Senegal. Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, while Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen were the late goalscorers for Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side on Monday. This match takes place after the other game in Group A - it’s...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs. Ecuador start time, betting odds, line: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets

First place in Group A will be up for grabs when Netherlands square off against Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. The Ecuadorians opened the tournament on Sunday with a 2-0 triumph over host Qatar, while the Dutch answered a day later with a 2-0 victory of their own against Senegal. Netherlands have advanced to the knockout stage in each of their previous 10 appearances in the World Cup, while Ecuador has accomplished the feat once in four tries.
Reuters

Soccer-Qatar v Senegal World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Qatar play Senegal in the World Cup in Doha on Friday. When: Friday Nov. 25, 1600 local (1300 GMT/ 0800 ET) * Both teams lost their first game, with Qatar falling 2-0 to Ecuador for the first ever loss by a host country in the opening match and Senegal to Netherlands by the same score.
Sporting News

World Cup 2022 Group F: Match schedule, fixtures, times and dates for Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco in Qatar

Belgium opened Group F play with a victory, but the two berths to the knockout rounds that are up for grabs are far from being decided. The Belgian Red Devils were on their heels for most of their group opener against Canada, who are in their first World Cup since 1986. A Michy Batshuayi goal decided the contest, but the Canadians' showed that they'll have more to say in this group.
The Independent

Brazil vs Serbia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup today

Neymar and Brazil take on Serbia in the World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium.The Selecao are the favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar, particularly after Argentina, who beat them in last year’s Copa America final, slipped up against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. While Germany also suffered a shock against Japan.Serbia could prove tricky opponents, led by Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.And Dragan Stojkovic’s side will hope to beat out Cameroon and Switzerland to reach the last 16. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group...
The Independent

Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogIn fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not...
FOX Sports

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
NBC Sports

Richarlison bags brace as World Cup favorites Brazil power past Serbia

Brazil looked every bit the part of 2022 World Cup favorites, with Richarlison casting himself the star of the show in a 2-0 victory vs Serbia, one of the tournament’s most popular dark-horse picks, at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday. The Tottenham forward made it a...

