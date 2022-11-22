ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

The Devious Reason Donald Trump Announced His 2024 Run Now

Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement may have felt like a flop, but there was an interesting upside to it for him. Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast, tells The New Abnormal host Andy Levy that one can’t look at this announcement “as anything other than an attempt to mar any prosecution as a political persecution of him.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The List

The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Indy100

6 Truth Social rants that show why Trump should never return to White House

When former president Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter in 2021, he pivoted to his own platform where he could share any thought he had without concern about censorship.Although it got off to a rocky start, Trump eventually adopted Truth Social like Twitter and quickly returned to his old antics of sharing rants.But when Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he hinted that he would reinstate the accounts of those banned, including Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president claims he doesn't intend to revisit Twitter as his source of communication and based on some of...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump 2024 – live: Fox News cuts away from presidential announcement as low-energy speech gets poor reception

Fox News and other networks last night cut away from the live feed of Donald Trump’s long-expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement, part of a generally poor reaction to the uncharacteristically low-energy address.The twice-impeached former president declared that “America’s comeback starts now”, but appeared noticeably downcast as he made his announcement under the shadow of a disappointing midterm election result for which he is being blamed.More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy