Daily Beast
The Devious Reason Donald Trump Announced His 2024 Run Now
Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement may have felt like a flop, but there was an interesting upside to it for him. Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast, tells The New Abnormal host Andy Levy that one can’t look at this announcement “as anything other than an attempt to mar any prosecution as a political persecution of him.”
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Donald Trump Was Just Destroyed by His Favorite Newspaper
The New York Post mocks the former president on its front page and describes him "Toxic Trump" in scathing column following midterm failure.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Donald Trump’s Enablers Finally Realize He’s a Loser Who Hurts the GOP
Donald Trump wasn’t willing to support a peaceful transfer of power when he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 and he he isn’t willing to accept a peaceful transfer of power now, within the GOP. And for many Trumpers, that is the unpardonable sin. A quick stroll around...
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
'You'll Go Down A Wimp,' Trump Told Mike Pence If He Didn't Toss Vote, VP Memoir Says
Then-President Donald Trump scolded Mike Pence that he would be a “wimp” if he didn’t toss out election results last year, the former vice president has recounted in his new memoir. Trump pressed Pence at the White House in early January to “unilaterally” reject Electoral College votes...
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
Indy100
6 Truth Social rants that show why Trump should never return to White House
When former president Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter in 2021, he pivoted to his own platform where he could share any thought he had without concern about censorship.Although it got off to a rocky start, Trump eventually adopted Truth Social like Twitter and quickly returned to his old antics of sharing rants.But when Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he hinted that he would reinstate the accounts of those banned, including Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president claims he doesn't intend to revisit Twitter as his source of communication and based on some of...
Fox News Analyst Offers Stark Reality Check For Donald Trump: ‘His Star Has Faded’
Brit Hume warned what may come next for the GOP.
Click10.com
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Trump 2024 – live: Fox News cuts away from presidential announcement as low-energy speech gets poor reception
Fox News and other networks last night cut away from the live feed of Donald Trump’s long-expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement, part of a generally poor reaction to the uncharacteristically low-energy address.The twice-impeached former president declared that “America’s comeback starts now”, but appeared noticeably downcast as he made his announcement under the shadow of a disappointing midterm election result for which he is being blamed.More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the...
WATCH: Fox News guest begs Donald Trump not to run again in 2024
Conservative commentator Michele Tafoya did not mince words when dunking on former President Donald Trump's speculated 2024 debut in the aftermath of the expected red wave manifesting as a lackluster pink ripple Tuesday night. Tafoya, a former sports reporter who has since dabbled in conservative punditry, contended that the lackluster...
Rift in Trump’s inner circle over 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With the ex-president facing heat for the GOP’s midterm washout, there is conflict on if he should hold off next week’s event
