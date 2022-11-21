Read full article on original website
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded
On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Round Two Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Recap
Here are results and recaps of some of the marquee games featuring Dallas area teams from round two of the UIL high school football playoffs. Even though Arlington Martin (10-2) outgained Lewisville 237 to 130, Lewisville’s defense held firm to come away with the shutout victory over a team that averaged 45 points per game, eliminating Martin in the second round for the second consecutive year.
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27
I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
Get down and muddy at this 150-acre off-roading park in Grand Prairie
"You can go back there and spend all day out here and not see the entire park," Mike Stazy, manager of Lone Star Off Road Park, said.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Dallas Observer
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
fwtx.com
Where the Crushed Souls of TCU’s Opponents Are Laid to Rest
Showing their respects for the 11 teams, Big 12 and otherwise, that the Horned Frogs have left behind in the wake of their, so far, undefeated season, a home on Bellaire Drive has transformed their front yard into a burial ground. The cemetery — I recently discovered the difference between...
houstoniannews.com
Kats Upset the Horned Frogs in Thrilling Win
FORT WORTH, TX- After a tough 39-point loss at Tulane, the Sam Houston Bearkats women’s basketball team turn it around and upset Big 12 team Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 60-54 Wednesday night. The Bearkats (2-3,0-0) led for the majority of the game as the Horned Frogs (2-3,0-0) either...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Great Texas Red Sauce War' is Settled: Who Won Carbone's vs Carbone Lawsuit?
A legal battle nicknamed “the great Texas red sauce wars” has come to a surprising end. Julian Barsotti, the owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine, launched a trademark lawsuit in June 2022, three months after the similarly named Italian joint Carbone opened in Dallas and created confusion for Barsotti’s business.
CandysDirt.com
A Famed Ft. Worth Men’s Clothier Custom Built This Ridglea Home and It’s Haute
Eighty years. That’s a long time for sure. Eighty years ago, the United States was entrenched in World War II, gas rations were limited to three gallons per week, Duck Tape was developed, and we first heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” in the highly-underrated movie “Holiday Inn.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against Keller, Frisco ISDs for New Policies
The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints against two North Texas school districts because of new policies approved last week that are aimed at transgender students. The ACLU, along with multiple other advocacy organizations, wants to see investigations into Keller ISD for its new policy that bans...
fox26houston.com
3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California
Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
dhsthebuzz.org
A Day to Remember
On Nov. 12, two historic World War II aircrafts met their fatal end at the Wings Over Dallas airshow in Dallas. The aircrafts involved were a Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress heavy bomber of the United States Army Air Force (USAAF), named “Texas Raiders” as well as a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, also of USAAF origin. The two collided in mid-air after the pilot of the Kingcobra miscalculated a turn and slammed into the fuselage of the bomber, severing the rear fuselage from the wings and nose, according to Forbes.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Thanksgiving forecast takes a turn for the worse
Bad news for Thanksgiving travel and even Turkey Day itself. The storm that was supposed to move through our area early in the week has become slower and wetter. Gulf air moves north, and a storm moving south from the northwest bringing light showers on Wednesday, but for last-minute Thanksgiving travelers it will get heavier on Wednesday night.
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
247Sports
TCU HC Sonny Dykes updates injury status of key players
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly presser as the Frogs close out the 2022 regular season at home against Iowa State on Saturday. The biggest question for the Frogs heading into Saturday’s game is the availability of some of their key players. Last week against Baylor, the Frogs mounted a big comeback on offense and were able to beat the Bears 29-28 as time expired with a 40-yard field goal from Griffin Kell.
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
