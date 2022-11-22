Read full article on original website
Related
Dad who subdued shooter in Colorado LGBTQ club speaks out
A man who has been called a hero for helping subdue the suspect in the deadly Colorado Springs gay nightclub mass shooting has spoken out about what he experienced inside the venue. Speaking outside his home, Richard Fierro, a military veteran, told reporters that his wife and daughter were with him during the shooting at Club Q. His wife was not seriously injured, but his daughter Kassy broke her knee, he said. Her boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was one of the five people killed in the shooting, he said. The family had gone to the LGBTQ+ nightclub that evening because Kassy's old junior...
Mother accused of handcuffing and starving children extradited back to Harris County
Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was extradited from Louisiana over the weekend and booked in jail. She and her boyfriend are accused of horrific abuse against her own children.
Horrifying details as teenager Wendy Stephens missing for 36 years is Green River Killer Gary Ridgway’s youngest victim
A 14-YEAR-old girl who ran away from her Denver home 36 years ago has been identified as a notorious serial killer's youngest victim. The so-called Green River Killer confessed to 71 murders - but some cops think his actual number of victims is even higher. Wendy Marie Stephens ran away...
"48 Hours" investigates disappearance of married Wisconsin couple
Married couple Bart and Krista Halderson vanished from their community in Wisconsin in July 2021, and a discovery on a social media app helped investigators solve the mystery. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty joins "CBS Mornings" with an inside look at her report "The Snapchat Clue."
Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site
Authorities said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women she said were murdered by her late father, Donald Dean Studey Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property. According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the...
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Horrific Torture And Murder Of 19-Year-Old Marie Elizabeth Spannhake
On January 31, 1976, Marie Elizabeth Spannhake vanished near her home in Chico, California — but it wasn't until 1984 that a woman named Janice Hooker claimed that her husband Cameron had abducted and murdered Spannhake eight years before. Some have heard the story of Colleen Stan, the young...
Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died
The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened. Read More ‘Brexit festival’ attacked for ‘colossal waste’ of taxpayer moneyLabour would relax immigration rules to help business, Starmer to sayThe latest strange skirmish in the never-ending Brexit wars
Sailor convicted of fatally stabbing woman pregnant with twins after thinking he was the father
The state said the convicted murderer's DNA was found underneath the woman's fingernails, allegedly from scratching and clawing at him when she was being attacked.
‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’: The Army Soldier Whose Brutal Murder Became a Rally Cry
Vanessa Guillén was an accomplished, athletic, hard-working ,and ambitious young woman when, following her graduation from high school, she enlisted in the army. Though her mother Gloria didn’t want her to embark on that path, Vanessa had dreamed of military service for her entire life, and by all accounts she was supremely cut out for it. Yet upon being stationed at Texas’ Fort Hood—one of the U.S.’s largest bases—Vanessa started to change, losing weight and developing insomnia. Something was wrong, and it culminated on April 22, 2020, when the 20-year-old soldier suddenly vanished.Director Christy Wegener’s Netflix documentary I Am Vanessa...
Police are investigating an Iowa woman's claims that her late father was a prolific serial killer who forced her and her siblings move the bodies
Lucy Studey told police that her now-deceased father, Donald Dean Studey, killed between 50 and 70 women over the last three decades.
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California Twins
Setina Princess Weddles and Ren Weddles are twins. The siblings were born on April 7, 2016, to Princess Dara Canez-Walker and Aaron Ivan Weddles. On June 21, 2016, the family was evicted from their Flint Avenue home, became homeless, and started living in their car. Aaron has a history of drug abuse, and Princess has a history of mental illness.
KOMU
Police have identified the 5 people killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
The man suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub will face multiple murder and hate crime charges, court records show. Police have identified the deceased victims as Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. One of the...
NBC Washington
Family Killed in La Plata Murder-Suicide Had Friends ‘All Over The World,' Relative Says
A relative of the mother, daughter and son found murdered in their LaPlata, Maryland, home last week remembered them as a close family with a Buddhist faith that connected them to people all over the world. Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Andre Sales, shot and killed himself after killing his...
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
California boy, 9, still in recovery after stabbing in Target store
The attack on 9-year-old Braydon Medina was unprovoked and led to the stabbing of an unnamed 25-year-old woman who tried to shield him from further harm.
Founder of Adventures with Purpose Search & Rescue Team Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl
Court documents obtained by PEOPLE indicate Jared Leisek was 17 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assaults against a 9-year-old girl Jared Leisek, the founder of popular YouTube volunteer search and rescue dive team Adventures with Purpose, has been accused of raping an underage girl in Utah in 1992, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. According to Sanpete County court records, Leisek, 47, faces two counts of first-degree rape of a child stemming from two separate alleged incidents in 1992. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE...
‘A cruel and senseless crime’: Orange County man killed after Tinder date in Colombia
An Orange County family is in mourning and hoping the public can help them bring back the body of their brother, who was killed in an apparent robbery in Colombia on Thursday. Paul Nguyen, 27, died Thursday in Medellín in what his sister, Amy Nguyen, described as “a cruel and senseless crime” in a GoFundMe […]
Woman Stolen from Biological Family at Birth Meets Sibling for First Time: 'This Is Definitely My Sister!'
Sara Rosenblatt was reunited with her sister thanks to a nonprofit set up by Tyler Graf, who was stolen after his birth in Chile in 1983 An organization founded by a man who was stolen from his mother just minutes after his birth in Chile is helping reunite similar families. One of those people is Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina who had been adopted by a Jewish family near Washington D.C. seven months after she was born in Chile. While Rosenblatt had known she had...
Comments / 0