ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Dad who subdued shooter in Colorado LGBTQ club speaks out

A man who has been called a hero for helping subdue the suspect in the deadly Colorado Springs gay nightclub mass shooting has spoken out about what he experienced inside the venue. Speaking outside his home, Richard Fierro, a military veteran, told reporters that his wife and daughter were with him during the shooting at Club Q. His wife was not seriously injured, but his daughter Kassy broke her knee, he said. Her boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was one of the five people killed in the shooting, he said. The family had gone to the LGBTQ+ nightclub that evening because Kassy's old junior...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site

Authorities said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women she said were murdered by her late father, Donald Dean Studey Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property. According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened. Read More ‘Brexit festival’ attacked for ‘colossal waste’ of taxpayer moneyLabour would relax immigration rules to help business, Starmer to sayThe latest strange skirmish in the never-ending Brexit wars
TheDailyBeast

‘I Am Vanessa Guillén’: The Army Soldier Whose Brutal Murder Became a Rally Cry

Vanessa Guillén was an accomplished, athletic, hard-working ,and ambitious young woman when, following her graduation from high school, she enlisted in the army. Though her mother Gloria didn’t want her to embark on that path, Vanessa had dreamed of military service for her entire life, and by all accounts she was supremely cut out for it. Yet upon being stationed at Texas’ Fort Hood—one of the U.S.’s largest bases—Vanessa started to change, losing weight and developing insomnia. Something was wrong, and it culminated on April 22, 2020, when the 20-year-old soldier suddenly vanished.Director Christy Wegener’s Netflix documentary I Am Vanessa...
TEXAS STATE
People

Founder of Adventures with Purpose Search & Rescue Team Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE indicate Jared Leisek was 17 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assaults against a 9-year-old girl Jared Leisek, the founder of popular YouTube volunteer search and rescue dive team Adventures with Purpose, has been accused of raping an underage girl in Utah in 1992, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. According to Sanpete County court records, Leisek, 47, faces two counts of first-degree rape of a child stemming from two separate alleged incidents in 1992. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE...
EPHRAIM, UT
People

Woman Stolen from Biological Family at Birth Meets Sibling for First Time: 'This Is Definitely My Sister!'

Sara Rosenblatt was reunited with her sister thanks to a nonprofit set up by Tyler Graf, who was stolen after his birth in Chile in 1983 An organization founded by a man who was stolen from his mother just minutes after his birth in Chile is helping reunite similar families. One of those people is Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina who had been adopted by a Jewish family near Washington D.C. seven months after she was born in Chile. While Rosenblatt had known she had...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy