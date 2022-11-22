Read full article on original website
Report: UFC Wants Jon Jones To Fight Francis Ngannou At UFC 285 But Has A Second Choice
UFC wants Jon Jones to return for UFC 285 in March against Francis Ngannou. However, Curtis Blaydes will take his place if the matchup does not come to fruition. Former light heavyweight champion Jones has been out of action since his last outing against Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. Jones managed to edge out Reyes in a close-fought war many believe could have swung either way. Following the razor-thin win, Jones vacated his 205-pound title and announced a move up to the heavyweight division.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash... The post Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It appeared first on Outsider.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill And Bow Wow Feud Is Coming To AEW TV
After weeks of build-up on social media, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and actor/rapper Bow Wow had a confrontation on Sunday night at Bow Wow's show in Miami. Now, AEW has announced that the confrontation will be shown on tomorrow's installment of "AEW Dynamite." The company's tweet promises an exclusive update...
TMZ.com
Cain Velasquez Permitted To Wrestle In Lucha Libre Match, 1st Event Since Arrest
For the first time since he was arrested for allegedly trying to kill a man ... Cain Velasquez will be back competing in combat sports -- a judge just ruled he can participate in a Lucha Libre wrestling match next week. Velasquez -- who was granted bail earlier this month...
tjrwrestling.net
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Eyes WBC Title Eliminator With William Zepeda
Shakur Stevenson is ready to call William Zepeda’s bluff. The unbeaten former two-division titlist continues to explore a fight that will secure a place as the leading contender for the WBC lightweight title. The search began with the WBC order for Stevenson to face Mexico City’s Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17KOs) in a final eliminator, with the winner to be named the sanctioning body’s mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15KOs).
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
themaclife.com
‘I was willing to do anything’: Francis Ngannou details extent of serious knee injury
It has been almost exactly ten months since UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has competed in the cage. On that occasion, Ngannou used an unusually grappling-heavy strategy in handing a first professional defeat to Ciyrl Gane in their headline bout at UFC 270, winning a comprehensive five-round decision in a fight which had been promoted as being between the two best strikers in the heavyweight division.
worldboxingnews.net
WBA welterweight semi-final ends Spence vs Crawford for a year
World Boxing Association chiefs green-lit a welterweight semi-final to crown one sole champion in the 147-pound division. After Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford fell apart due to the latter accepting an upfront deal with Black Prime, the WBA’s hand was forced. President Gilberto Mendoza wants to reduce the number...
