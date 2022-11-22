(credit: Maurenilson Freire) Thiago Valda – CEO of the Brazilian Bioinnovation Association (ABI) Brazil is the second largest global economy, but it ranks 57th in terms of innovation. I begin my text with this statement specifically to draw your attention. There is something very wrong with the national innovation environment, and it has the potential to get worse. The ranking comes in the 57th position of the Global Innovation Index 2021, from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and reflects how much (not) we have been able to invest in science and technology. It is paradoxical because Brazil has companies, intellectual potential, infrastructure and some formal tools to support innovation. So where did the process go and why do I say it tends to get worse?

3 DAYS AGO