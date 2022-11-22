Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder
TAIPEI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday.
Hackers are coming for our Thanksgiving turkeys and John Deere tractors. It’s time to reevaluate America’s food security
The food sector is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because it relies on one of the most complex and fragile supply chains. The supply chain that produces our fresh-tasting Thanksgiving dinners is one of the most fragile and fragmented of any industry–and one of the hardest to secure. Earlier this...
Survey: China is slowly diminishing US dominance over science
China has more than doubled the percentage of 'highly cited researchers' over the last five years.
South Korea president warns of crackdown as trucker strike enters second day
SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, describing it as an illegal and unacceptable move to take the national supply chain "hostage" during an economic crisis.
Chinese Intelligence Officer Sentenced After Conviction for Trying to Steal High-Tech Aviation Secrets from GE
The first Chinese government intelligence officer extradited to the United States to stand trial will spend several decades in prison for spying on a multinational conglomerate company. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Black on Wednesday sentenced 42-year-old Yanjun Xu to 20 years in federal prison for trying to steal advanced aviation trade secrets from General Electric (GE) Aviation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
Taiwan's TSMC to bring its most advanced chip manufacturing to Arizona
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to open a second plant in Arizona, and bring its most advanced manufacturing technology to the new factory, the founder of the Taiwanese chip giant said Monday.
agupdate.com
Camelina offers farmers numerous opportunities, benefits
Farmers looking for a profitable cover crop may have a new option in an emerging venture being launched by Yield 10, a bioscience company actively recruiting farmers to grow camelina. Darren Greenfield, senior director of seed operations for the company, said that the broadleaf crop holds significant potential to become...
The school with 18,000 students: educating the Philippines’ booming population
At Batasan Hills National High School in the Philippines, every inch of space is used meticulously. Classrooms have been divided in half to make way for extra groups of students and there are designated entry points and passing lanes to accommodate the crowds in between lessons. Even the space under the staircases is not wasted: it’s here, below the sloped ceiling, with no natural light, that teachers cram together to plan lessons and hold faculty meetings.
Strengthening Relations Accelerates Israel-UAE FinTech Collaboration
It’s been two years since a U.S.-brokered deal that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2020, leading to the opening of embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv and launching a new era of bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, security and financial services.
Int'l student enrollment at U.S. colleges rebounds after pandemic
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. colleges and universities are seeing more international students enroll following a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new survey, released Monday from the Institute of International Education and the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, found first-time international student enrollment was up by 80% last year compared to the year before.
tobaccoreporter.com
PMI to Produce Terea Sticks in South Korea
Phillip Morris International has started manufacturing Terea tobacco sticks for its IQOS Iluma heat-not-born (HnB) devices at its Yangsan plant in South Korea, reports The Korea Times. Unlike PMI’s Heets tobacco sticks, Terea sticks feature sealed tips that leave no residue, thus sparing consumers the inconvenience of cleaning their device...
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
brytfmonline.com
Where does the R7 billion allocated to science and technology go?
(credit: Maurenilson Freire) Thiago Valda – CEO of the Brazilian Bioinnovation Association (ABI) Brazil is the second largest global economy, but it ranks 57th in terms of innovation. I begin my text with this statement specifically to draw your attention. There is something very wrong with the national innovation environment, and it has the potential to get worse. The ranking comes in the 57th position of the Global Innovation Index 2021, from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and reflects how much (not) we have been able to invest in science and technology. It is paradoxical because Brazil has companies, intellectual potential, infrastructure and some formal tools to support innovation. So where did the process go and why do I say it tends to get worse?
coloradopolitics.com
A bill to secure our food supply | GABEL
A country that is unable to feed its people is a country that is unable to defend itself. That said, accessibility to affordable labor is key to maintaining the ag industry. American consumers enjoy the safest, most abundant and most affordable food supply in the world, even as this week’s Thanksgiving dinner costs 20% more than last year. The American Farm Bureau releases data annually about the cost of the celebratory meal and the increase this year is largely attributed to inflation, supply-chain disruptions and turkey number decreases as a result of avian influenza. If I had a dollar for every time I’ve typed “supply-chain disruption” since 2020, I would be able to absorb the price increase myself.
Comments / 0