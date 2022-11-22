Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Three Hoosiers Secure Big Ten Weekly Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving student-athletes secured three of the six Big Ten weekly awards handed out on Wednesday (Nov. 23), the conference office announced. Sophomores Quinn Henninger and Anna Peplowski and freshman Kristina Paegle each earned their second Big Ten weekly awards of the season for...
iuhoosiers.com
Three Football Student-Athletes Tabbed Academic All-District
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The College Sports Communicators announced its annual Academic All-District football teams on Tuesday (Nov. 22), with the Indiana football trio of Chris Freeman, Caleb Murphy and Beau Robbins each earning the distinction. Each of the three honorees are making their first appearance on the CSC Academic...
iuhoosiers.com
Breakthrough – Wittenbrink’s Clutch Scoring Paces IU’s Soccer Run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Goalkeepers beware. Ryan Wittenbrink is the last person you want near you with the soccer game on the line. Wittenbrink, an Indiana senior forward, delivers clutch goals at a rate that can deliver championships. If you know anything about Hoosier men's soccer, you know championships top the...
iuhoosiers.com
MBB: Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 6 vs. Jackson State
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with the final matchup in the second-annual Hoosier Classic. The Hoosiers will host Jackson State at 12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcasted on BTN. • The Tigers are...
iuhoosiers.com
Camryn Haworth Named AVCA DI National Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following one of the most brilliant statistical weekends in Indiana Volleyball history, Camryn Haworth was named the AVCA/Gamechanger DI National Player of the Week. The Fishers, Ind. native helped lead IU to victories over Northwestern and No. 5 Ohio State. The win over the Buckeyes was...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Win Third Straight Behind Stellar Offensive Night
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Behind a brilliant attacking effort from Morgan Geddes and Candela Alonso-Corcelles, the Indiana Volleyball team (16-15, 9-10) saw off visiting Illinois 3-1 on Wednesday evening. A closely contested match throughout saw the Hoosiers make big plays down the stretch to come away with a third-consecutive win,...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 6/5 IU Set For Las Vegas Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/5 Indiana readies to travel to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday and Saturday to face Auburn and Memphis in non-conference action. Both games are set for 8:45 p.m. ET and will be shown live on FloHoops. GAME DAY INFO. #6/5 Indiana...
iuhoosiers.com
Final Week in Big Ten Volleyball Leaves Much to be Decided for Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - With one week remaining in the Big Ten Volleyball season, the Indiana Volleyball team (15-15, 8-10) remains firmly in the mix for a tournament bid and its best finish in the conference in years. After taking down Northwestern and No. 5 Ohio State last weekend, IU returns...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Topples Little Rock, 87-68
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Blood flowed and Race Thompson didn't rattle, although he did end up with a rare Hoosier head-band look. There was a game to win, leadership to show, and this Indiana senior forward was more than up to it. He wasn't alone. On a night when All-America...
Comments / 0