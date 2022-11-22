ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Three Hoosiers Secure Big Ten Weekly Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving student-athletes secured three of the six Big Ten weekly awards handed out on Wednesday (Nov. 23), the conference office announced. Sophomores Quinn Henninger and Anna Peplowski and freshman Kristina Paegle each earned their second Big Ten weekly awards of the season for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Three Football Student-Athletes Tabbed Academic All-District

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The College Sports Communicators announced its annual Academic All-District football teams on Tuesday (Nov. 22), with the Indiana football trio of Chris Freeman, Caleb Murphy and Beau Robbins each earning the distinction. Each of the three honorees are making their first appearance on the CSC Academic...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Breakthrough – Wittenbrink’s Clutch Scoring Paces IU’s Soccer Run

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Goalkeepers beware. Ryan Wittenbrink is the last person you want near you with the soccer game on the line. Wittenbrink, an Indiana senior forward, delivers clutch goals at a rate that can deliver championships. If you know anything about Hoosier men's soccer, you know championships top the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MBB: Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 6 vs. Jackson State

• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with the final matchup in the second-annual Hoosier Classic. The Hoosiers will host Jackson State at 12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcasted on BTN. • The Tigers are...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Camryn Haworth Named AVCA DI National Player of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following one of the most brilliant statistical weekends in Indiana Volleyball history, Camryn Haworth was named the AVCA/Gamechanger DI National Player of the Week. The Fishers, Ind. native helped lead IU to victories over Northwestern and No. 5 Ohio State. The win over the Buckeyes was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Hoosiers Win Third Straight Behind Stellar Offensive Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Behind a brilliant attacking effort from Morgan Geddes and Candela Alonso-Corcelles, the Indiana Volleyball team (16-15, 9-10) saw off visiting Illinois 3-1 on Wednesday evening. A closely contested match throughout saw the Hoosiers make big plays down the stretch to come away with a third-consecutive win,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
No. 6/5 IU Set For Las Vegas Invitational

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/5 Indiana readies to travel to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday and Saturday to face Auburn and Memphis in non-conference action. Both games are set for 8:45 p.m. ET and will be shown live on FloHoops. GAME DAY INFO. #6/5 Indiana...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Topples Little Rock, 87-68

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Blood flowed and Race Thompson didn't rattle, although he did end up with a rare Hoosier head-band look. There was a game to win, leadership to show, and this Indiana senior forward was more than up to it. He wasn't alone. On a night when All-America...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

