ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

ITV select an ALL-FEMALE on-screen panel for a men's World Cup game for the first time ever, as presenter Seema Jaswal is joined by Karen Carney and Eni Aluko in the historic moment... and TV bosses just so happen to select a Saudi Arabia game to do it!

ITV broadcast the nation's first men's World Cup tie featuring an all-female on-screen panel - and they just happened to select a Saudi Arabia game. The live show was presented by Seema Jaswal with pundits and former England internationals Karen Carney and Eni Aluko for the Group C game between Saudi and Poland at the Education City Stadium in Doha on Saturday.
The Associated Press

Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia’s winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the celebratory...
The Associated Press

Military says its forces killed 9 insurgents in SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces shot and killed nine alleged insurgents Saturday during a raid on their hideout in southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said. A military statement said security forces conducted a raid on members of the separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army in the province’s Kohlu district. They...

Comments / 0

Community Policy