Waterloo Black Hawks & The Fan welcoming ‘Clark The Cub’ to Young Arena on Friday, December 2nd

1650thefan.com
11.23.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview
It’s almost time for the annual Thanksgiving game at Young Arena. The Hawks will do their best to carve up the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, but the visitors have sometimes had a knack for leaving a sour taste at the end of the evening. Today’s feature is presented by Anderson...
1650thefan.com
11.22.22 – Metro basketball, swimming & diving and wrestling matchups
The Cedar Falls girls basketball team hosts Ankeny tonight. The Tigers are off to a 1-0 start after defeating Waterloo east, 72-22, last Friday. *Listen to tonight’s game on our companion station, Cruisin’ KCFI. Pregame coverage begins around 7:15.*. The Metro boys high school basketball Jamboree takes place...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results
Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the country, there were participants from neighboring states Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Illinois, with even participants as far as California that attended the 8th annual Turkey Trot.
Decorah Public Opinion
Vikings take down Waterloo, Dubuque Senior
In the first competition of the season, the Decorah boys’ swim team bested the field in a triangular Tuesday at Waterloo East. The Vikes defeated Waterloo 125 to 44, as well as beating Dubuque Senior 113 to 55 in varsity action. The junior varsity squad also won 42 to 14 over Waterloo and 42 to 21 over Dubuque Senior.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
North Linn & Central City Schools to Share Staff
The Central City and North Linn school boards have reached an agreement to share a Superintendent starting with the 2023-2024 school year. The Central City board approved the agreement at a special board meeting held Wednesday, November 16, the North Linn board approved the agreement at their board meeting on Tuesday, November 22.
macaronikid.com
Join us for Winter Wonder'loo 2022!
(Waterloo, Iowa) – This holiday season you are invited to join Main Street Waterloo for Winter WonderLoo, a Holiday Season of Celebration. The four-week long event will showcase downtown. businesses, celebrate holiday traditions, and provide fun activities for the community. “It’s a time of spreading goodwill and building memories...
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
cbs2iowa.com
41st annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner serves 1,400 free meals
Waterloo — Veridian Credit Union employees helped distributed 1,400 free Thanksgiving meals from the UAW Local 838 Union Hall for the 41st annual Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner on November 22. The event is named for the late Mike and Leona Adams. Mike was a member of the...
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
kwayradio.com
Hauer First Female CF Police CPT
Brooke Heuer has been named Cedar Falls Police Captain, becoming the first woman to ever hold that rank, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. She was promoted to the position after Mark Howard was promoted to Police Chief. Heuer has been with the Cedar Falls force since 2000. She has worked every patrol shift and has held roles that include certified law enforcement fitness specialist, field training officer program supervisor, CPR instructor, and reserve officer supervisor, among several others. She is also an instructor at Hawkeye Community College and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Waterloo shooting
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
Trouble-free, but potentially not rain-free, Thanksgiving forecast
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mother Nature is definitely cooperating for local or even regional travel this Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for. Clouds will continue to build in on Wednesday evening, but weather should otherwise stay pretty quiet for any pre-Thanksgiving travelers. Winds will stay relatively light, too, presenting little to no challenge.
Lindale Mall is Santa Central in Cedar Rapids In December
You know the Christmas season has started in Cedar Rapids when Santa arrives at Lindale Mall!. The anticipation has begun as Santa will be available at Lindale Mall to greet his guests and capture photo memories during retail hours beginning December 1 and continuing through Christmas Eve. Then, on December...
Cedar Rapids Scene Is Something Straight Out Of Grand Theft Auto [WATCH]
A strange sight in Cedar Rapids is making the rounds on social media. After watching .0005 seconds of this video, I had a feeling that the people in it could only be from Iowa. And I was right!. On Friday, November 18th Brandt Wieser shared a video that proved that...
cbs2iowa.com
Caught on camera: porch thefts starting already
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — What happened outside his Marion home still has Jonathan Schmidt in disbelief. He says he's never had something like this happen before. "No, never," he says of Monday's incident. "I was kind of shocked, actually." That night his doorbell didn't chime when...
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and later died on Monday night. In a press release, police said they responded to the 200 block of Miriam Drive for a report of a person down. The man was taken to the hospital, where...
iheart.com
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
