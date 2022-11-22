Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Sports
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Irish hopes of a Cotton Bowl appearance hinge on Tennessee comparison
This all depends on No. 15 Notre Dame beating No. 6 USC on Saturday night (7:30 ET; ABC). If the Irish lose, then this entire conditional scenario goes out the window. It’s conceivable, Notre Dame (8-3) winning. Its current five-game winning streak has been impressive enough to earn back some of the respect the Irish lost with their 3-3 start. The Trojans (10-1) are only 5.5-point favorites, a piece of worthwhile context as we delve into this wonder, can Notre Dame make the Cotton Bowl?
247Sports
Stan Smagala: Notre Dame’s Longshot Hero
Stan Smagala anticipated an out-route by USC wide receiver John Jackson. That’s where Trojan quarterback Rodney Peete threw the football. Smagala was there; Jackson wasn’t. And so 64 yards later, Notre Dame’s 5-foot-10, 184-pound cornerback out of Chicago was in the Los Angeles Coliseum end zone, celebrating with...
beltmag.com
Fathers, Sons, and Notre Dame
His life span and mine, thus far, cover 133 years – 1889 to 2022 – and we, my father and I, shared the planet for only 29 of those years before his death. Beg your indulgence today as we take a little journey through time and space, and I would be so pleased if you would accompany me.
Notre Dame vs USC Series History
A look at the storied history between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans
Notre Dame Commit Christian Gray Saw His Game Take A Big Jump In 2022
Cornerback commit was always a talented player, but the senior version of this future Notre Dame standout was the best one yet
ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner
On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes vs. USC Trojans
As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. Cubsfansince1957 with the SHUTOUT CALL!. Most Inaccurate. THANK GOD this was wrong NDALLDAY. Most Interesting. Topical TheChristmasDash. Kenny...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 13 Irish bowl projection is a two city battle
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 8-3 after destroying the Boston College Eagles last week and set up a really big rivalry game against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. Despite the Notre Dame pressbox favorite bowl selection being in San Diego, a majority of national...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.
Top247 QB Kenny Minchey commits to Notre Dame
Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Top247 quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Notre Dame, a tremendous late pickup for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff. Minchey took his official visit to South Bend over the weekend. "I'm pumped," Minchey stated. “I like the coaches, obviously they have...
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
Notre Dame uses game-ending flourish to down Bowling Green
JJ Starling scored 14 of his 23 game-high points in the second half while Nate Laszewski added 22 as Notre
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
nd.edu
Notre Dame Law Review hosts symposium on 'Liberalism, Christianity, and Constitutionalism'
The Notre Dame Law Review hosted its second symposium of the academic year on November 11 in Biolchini Hall of Law. The Law Review’s Issue 4 symposium, co-sponsored by the Program on Church, State & Society at Notre Dame Law School, revolved around the theme of “Liberalism, Christianity, and Constitutionalism.” The event featured several panelists from across the country and from a range of disciplines, including law, religion, economics, philosophy, politics, international relations, and business. The panelists offered insights on early drafts of their written scholarship that delve into the dynamic relationship between liberalism and religion. Their articles will appear in Volume 98, Issue 4 of the Notre Dame Law Review.
WNDU
Importin’ Joe’s focusing on growing the business and South Bend community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on a South Bend business that’s making Michiana the home for Ethiopian Coffee. We first learned about Importin Joes back in 2020 when founder, Joseph Luten, was just getting off the ground. 16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate caught up with him...
nd.edu
Take a closer look at United Way-funded agencies
To most, it’s a stairwell — a set of steps linking the first and second floors of a 100-year-old former elementary school building. To Aleyna Mitchell, it’s a portal through which families struggling to make ends meet find relief. At the top of the stairs are classrooms...
Legendary Mi Comedian Has Stroke And Is Learning To Walk Again
A legendary comedian who is from Benton Harbor, Michigan, had a near-death experience two years ago and is now learning to walk again. A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, spilling blood into the spaces surrounding brain cells. Even though a stroke is a problem that happens in the brain it can affect the entire body where one side of the body experiences paralysis.
WNDU
Kroger to close early on Thanksgiving, reopen on Black Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up for any last-minute Thanksgiving Day shoppers!. Kroger will be closing early for the holidays at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Its pharmacies will also be closed!. Kroger will resume normal operating hours on Black Friday.
valpo.life
Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
Comments / 0