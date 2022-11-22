ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Irish hopes of a Cotton Bowl appearance hinge on Tennessee comparison

This all depends on No. 15 Notre Dame beating No. 6 USC on Saturday night (7:30 ET; ABC). If the Irish lose, then this entire conditional scenario goes out the window. It’s conceivable, Notre Dame (8-3) winning. Its current five-game winning streak has been impressive enough to earn back some of the respect the Irish lost with their 3-3 start. The Trojans (10-1) are only 5.5-point favorites, a piece of worthwhile context as we delve into this wonder, can Notre Dame make the Cotton Bowl?
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Stan Smagala: Notre Dame’s Longshot Hero

Stan Smagala anticipated an out-route by USC wide receiver John Jackson. That’s where Trojan quarterback Rodney Peete threw the football. Smagala was there; Jackson wasn’t. And so 64 yards later, Notre Dame’s 5-foot-10, 184-pound cornerback out of Chicago was in the Los Angeles Coliseum end zone, celebrating with...
NOTRE DAME, IN
beltmag.com

Fathers, Sons, and Notre Dame

His life span and mine, thus far, cover 133 years – 1889 to 2022 – and we, my father and I, shared the planet for only 29 of those years before his death. Beg your indulgence today as we take a little journey through time and space, and I would be so pleased if you would accompany me.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner

On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes vs. USC Trojans

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. Cubsfansince1957 with the SHUTOUT CALL!. Most Inaccurate. THANK GOD this was wrong NDALLDAY. Most Interesting. Topical TheChristmasDash. Kenny...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Week 13 Irish bowl projection is a two city battle

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 8-3 after destroying the Boston College Eagles last week and set up a really big rivalry game against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. Despite the Notre Dame pressbox favorite bowl selection being in San Diego, a majority of national...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Top247 QB Kenny Minchey commits to Notre Dame

Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Top247 quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Notre Dame, a tremendous late pickup for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff. Minchey took his official visit to South Bend over the weekend. "I'm pumped," Minchey stated. “I like the coaches, obviously they have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hotelnewsresource.com

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame Opens in South Bend, Indiana

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame has opened its doors in South Bend, Indiana. Located at 425 N. Dixie Way in South Bend, the newly renovated hotel features 85 well-appointed guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. TheSureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western South Bend Notre Dame also offers a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, meetingfacilities, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary hot breakfast every morning and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nd.edu

Notre Dame Law Review hosts symposium on 'Liberalism, Christianity, and Constitutionalism'

The Notre Dame Law Review hosted its second symposium of the academic year on November 11 in Biolchini Hall of Law. The Law Review’s Issue 4 symposium, co-sponsored by the Program on Church, State & Society at Notre Dame Law School, revolved around the theme of “Liberalism, Christianity, and Constitutionalism.” The event featured several panelists from across the country and from a range of disciplines, including law, religion, economics, philosophy, politics, international relations, and business. The panelists offered insights on early drafts of their written scholarship that delve into the dynamic relationship between liberalism and religion. Their articles will appear in Volume 98, Issue 4 of the Notre Dame Law Review.
NOTRE DAME, IN
nd.edu

Take a closer look at United Way-funded agencies

To most, it’s a stairwell — a set of steps linking the first and second floors of a 100-year-old former elementary school building. To Aleyna Mitchell, it’s a portal through which families struggling to make ends meet find relief. At the top of the stairs are classrooms...
SOUTH BEND, IN
97.9 WGRD

Legendary Mi Comedian Has Stroke And Is Learning To Walk Again

A legendary comedian who is from Benton Harbor, Michigan, had a near-death experience two years ago and is now learning to walk again. A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, spilling blood into the spaces surrounding brain cells. Even though a stroke is a problem that happens in the brain it can affect the entire body where one side of the body experiences paralysis.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
valpo.life

Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy

Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
SOUTH BEND, IN

