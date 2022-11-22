Read full article on original website
Christmas House Long Island opens inside Smith Haven Mall
The attraction is expected to bring in over 100,000 visitors throughout the holiday season.
Cannabis community celebrates 'Green Wednesday' in New Jersey with sales, munchies
The cannabis-inspired holiday known as "Green Wednesday" has finally come to the Garden State. Today marks a now nationwide holiday among marijuana connoisseurs that was developed as an alternative to Black Friday. Dispensaries in other states where it's been legalized reported that last year's marijuana sales on the new "holiday"...
3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot races through Mount Vernon
We Run Mount Vernon hosted their 3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
Kensico Dam Plaza hosts Winter Wonderland Extravaganza to raise money for Westchester Parks Foundation
Westchester held its Winter Wonderland Extravaganza at the Kensico Dam Plaza on Friday. The 1.2-mile drive-thru experience is filled with thousands of lights, glowing snowballs and a candy cane lane. There was even a 100-foot fully immersive rainbow tunnel. Eight-year-old Chase kicked off the festivities with the pull of a...
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Spirit of giving abounds at Mount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church holiday meal
The spirit of giving was alive and well at the Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon this Thanksgiving.
Gov. Murphy sends specialists to Menlo Park veterans' home after federal inspection finds ongoing issues
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration sent a team of specialists to address ongoing issues at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home. It's been more than two years since COVID killed dozens of residents there, but a new federal report finds ongoing issues with staffing and safety at the home. The...
Mount Vernon barber shop students provide haircuts to students at middle schools
It gave them confidence by letting them show off their hair-cutting skills and their ability to make their young clients feel comfortable.
Police: Teen arrested for planting noose in Hebron school locker room
They say the noose was discovered on Nov. 18 at RHAM High School in Hebron.
Police: Suspect sought in stolen credit card shopping spree throughout Westchester
Troopers say he used stolen cards to buy $1,173 worth of merchandise in Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill.
Stamford dispensary Fine Fettle becomes one of the first to get approved to sell recreational marijuana
Fine Fettle got in on the ground floor of Connecticut's adult use cannabis market. The dispensary was approved for a hybrid license Tuesday.
