A woman who had been predicted to die by the age of 30, before having a heart transplant at the age of 27, is celebrating 40 years since her life-saving surgery.Retired police administration worker Sandy Law, now aged 67, is thought to be one of the longest-surviving heart transplant patients in the world.She and her husband Terry Law, who live in Newcastle but spend much of their time touring Europe in their motorhome, visited the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge this month.There they were reunited with some of the NHS staff who have cared for Mrs Law over the years,...

10 HOURS AGO