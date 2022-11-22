Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Related
North Carolina family looks for living organ donor as baby nears end stage liver failure
A 4-month old baby from Raleigh is fighting a rare liver condition which has led to liver failure.
ABC News
Mother on a mission to find a bone marrow donor for her son
Seven-year-old Jax Ramirez was born a "typical little boy," according to his mom -- but now, he's one in 1.6 million. Due to an extremely rare genetic disease, he dreams of the day he can attend school in person -- and with a bone marrow transplant, he may have the chance.
Herald Community Newspapers
Diagnosed with liver cancer? Baseball legend Bernie Williams shares tips on liver health
(BPT) - A liver cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. Navigating this complex and often misunderstood disease can be challenging and, like many others before them, the more than 40,000 Americans who will be diagnosed this year may feel stigmatized, lost and alone. Some people living with liver cancer may even feel discouraged or uncomfortable seeking medical care. Ultimately, it’s more important than ever for anyone impacted by liver cancer to be empowered to take action by understanding more about this disease, finding support, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Setauket family seeks living donor for 8-month-old daughter in need of liver transplant
A Setauket family is looking for a match for their 8-month-old in need of a liver transplant at Mount Sinai Children’s Hospital in New York City.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
MedicalXpress
Kidney function trajectory starts in childhood, study finds
People who grew up in deprived socioeconomic conditions, or who were overweight in childhood, are more likely to have poorer kidney function in their 30s and 40s and are more at risk of developing chronic kidney disease as they get older, a University of Otago study has shown. However, the...
TODAY.com
Mom shares the subtle symptoms that led to her toddler’s diabetes diagnosis
This past spring, Layla Henschen, 2, kept "chugging" water, her mom Ashley Henschen recalls. At first, she wondered if it was the heat that made her daughter so thirsty. “She would drink almost two cups worth of water each time,” Henschen, 33, from Indianapolis, tells TODAY.com. “Her diapers were just constantly wet. We would change her diaper. Then within 30 minutes, it would be drenched, so it would need to be changed. She was 22 months at the time, so that’s unusual to be soaking that quick.”
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
cohaitungchi.com
Donating Blood With Type 1 Diabetes
Editor’s Note: Get continuous updates about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) here. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone needs blood. We all know that donating blood is a worthy thing to do. But the donation of blood assumes a cooperative body and a donation system that will accept the blood running through your veins.
Woman celebrates 40 years since life-saving heart transplant
A woman who had been predicted to die by the age of 30, before having a heart transplant at the age of 27, is celebrating 40 years since her life-saving surgery.Retired police administration worker Sandy Law, now aged 67, is thought to be one of the longest-surviving heart transplant patients in the world.She and her husband Terry Law, who live in Newcastle but spend much of their time touring Europe in their motorhome, visited the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge this month.There they were reunited with some of the NHS staff who have cared for Mrs Law over the years,...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic neuropathy types: Symptoms tell the story
When you have diabetes, nerve damage can occur as a result of high blood sugar. This is known as diabetic neuropathy. There are four main types of this condition. You may have just one type or you may have symptoms of several types. Most types of diabetic neuropathy develop gradually, and you may not notice problems until considerable damage has occurred.
hippocraticpost.com
Stem-cell derived kidneys
Stem-cell derived kidneys could improve disease research and treatment: A key advance in growing stem-cell-derived kidneys in the laboratory could improve disease research and treatment for children with kidney disease, according to a new Murdoch Children’s Research Institute-led study. The findings, which were published in Nature Communications, showed that...
Comments / 0