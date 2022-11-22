Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Women's Hockey Announces Promotional Schedule for Remaining Home Games
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's hockey has released the promotional schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 season at Meehan Auditorium. Below is the promotional schedule. All games are free to the public and those unable to attend can follow on ESPN+, the home of the Brown Sports Network.
colusacountynews.com
Maxwell football season ends in loss to Fall River
Facing the unbeaten, number one seeded Fall River Bulldogs in the semifinal round of the Northern Section CIF Division V playoffs, the No. 5 Maxwell Panthers found themselves on the short end of a 52-20 score to bring their season to an end. It was the second meeting of the...
brownbears.com
Eight Bears Named Academic All-District for Football
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Eight senior members of the Brown football team have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). Defensive back Josh Ofili, defensive end Camden Gagnon, defensive lineman Brooks Jones, defensive lineman Sean Kelly, linebacker Malcolm Brunson, offensive lineman...
brownbears.com
National Championship Trophy to appear at men's basketball game this Sunday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will be participating in the Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Trophy Tour this Sunday, Nov. 27 for their game against Maine at 2 p.m. The 2023 National Championship trophy will be making stops across the country at various institutions before...
independentri.com
Local schools celebrate college signings
A host of local athletes have made their college commitments official in recent weeks, and their schools celebrated with some pomp and circumstance. North Kingstown held its signing day celebration on Nov. 10, saluting eight student-athletes who are headed to the college ranks. Five of them will play at the Division I level. Soccer star Connor Froberg will follow his family tradition at the University of Rhode Island and teammate Noah Santos is headed to Merrimack. Owen Ennis, a soccer standout who missed the fall season while recovering from injury, is headed to the United States Military Academy at West Point. Anotther soccer player, Abby Tober of the state champion Skipper girls team, is headed to Merrimack. Track and field standout Ethan Wordell will compete for Brown University.
brownbears.com
Men's basketball falls to UMass Lowell, 73-62
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to UMass Lowell 73-62 Wednesday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Despite an eight-point halftime lead, the Bears could not hold on down the stretch as the River Hawks outscored the Bears 41-23 in the second half. "We have to...
brownbears.com
Bears Prevail in 1-0 Shutout Win over Holy Cross
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A goal from junior Anna Gallagher and a strong night in net from sophomore Kaley Doyle helped the Brown women's hockey team blank visiting Holy Cross 1-0 on Tuesday night at Meehan Auditorium. The non-conference win brings the Bears back to 4-4-1 on the season. INSIDE...
West Warwick, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cumberland football coach reflects on late father’s legacy every time he takes the field
For many, the holidays are a time of celebration. But for Josh Lima, it's a time to reflect on two major pillars in his life: family and football.
Pawcatuck, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
brownbears.com
Adams and Pellegrino Pick Up NFHCA All-Northeast Region Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Brown first-years Lucy Adams and Lexi Pellegrino added to their decorated fall campaigns with NFHCA All-Northeast honors. Adams earned First Team All-Northeast honors with Pellegrino grabbing Second Team All-Northeast accolades. The Brown duo are two of 32 student-athletes recognized by the NFHCA. There are seven...
Warwick NBA trainer charged in Boston rape pleads not guilty
The NBA trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman earlier this month faced a judge in Boston Tuesday.
Valley Breeze
Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's
LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
rinewstoday.com
The Interface Plan of 1974, Lost Providence – David Brussat
Photo: Rhode Islanders shopping on Westminster St during Christmas season, 1950. Library of Congresss. The second half of Chapter 17, “The Interface Plan,” from Lost Providence, tells the story of the plan produced by the Rhode Island School of Design students under Prof. Gerald Howes. It was the first plan to open up the city’s rivers. But the first half of the chapter sets the stage for the second half. It describes the activity of Providence in the 1950s, and speculates that suburban flight might have been caused as much by the steps proposed by the city to stop it as by anything else.
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
Uprise RI
ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input
Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
Frontier Airlines ending service at TF Green next spring
It's unclear why Frontier is leaving T.F. Green, but RIAC said "the airline is hopeful to return in the future."
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
