Women's Hockey Announces Promotional Schedule for Remaining Home Games

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's hockey has released the promotional schedule for the remainder of the 2022-23 season at Meehan Auditorium. Below is the promotional schedule. All games are free to the public and those unable to attend can follow on ESPN+, the home of the Brown Sports Network.
Maxwell football season ends in loss to Fall River

Facing the unbeaten, number one seeded Fall River Bulldogs in the semifinal round of the Northern Section CIF Division V playoffs, the No. 5 Maxwell Panthers found themselves on the short end of a 52-20 score to bring their season to an end. It was the second meeting of the...
Eight Bears Named Academic All-District for Football

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Eight senior members of the Brown football team have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA). Defensive back Josh Ofili, defensive end Camden Gagnon, defensive lineman Brooks Jones, defensive lineman Sean Kelly, linebacker Malcolm Brunson, offensive lineman...
National Championship Trophy to appear at men's basketball game this Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team will be participating in the Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Trophy Tour this Sunday, Nov. 27 for their game against Maine at 2 p.m. The 2023 National Championship trophy will be making stops across the country at various institutions before...
Local schools celebrate college signings

A host of local athletes have made their college commitments official in recent weeks, and their schools celebrated with some pomp and circumstance. North Kingstown held its signing day celebration on Nov. 10, saluting eight student-athletes who are headed to the college ranks. Five of them will play at the Division I level. Soccer star Connor Froberg will follow his family tradition at the University of Rhode Island and teammate Noah Santos is headed to Merrimack. Owen Ennis, a soccer standout who missed the fall season while recovering from injury, is headed to the United States Military Academy at West Point. Anotther soccer player, Abby Tober of the state champion Skipper girls team, is headed to Merrimack. Track and field standout Ethan Wordell will compete for Brown University.
Men's basketball falls to UMass Lowell, 73-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to UMass Lowell 73-62 Wednesday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Despite an eight-point halftime lead, the Bears could not hold on down the stretch as the River Hawks outscored the Bears 41-23 in the second half. "We have to...
Bears Prevail in 1-0 Shutout Win over Holy Cross

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A goal from junior Anna Gallagher and a strong night in net from sophomore Kaley Doyle helped the Brown women's hockey team blank visiting Holy Cross 1-0 on Tuesday night at Meehan Auditorium. The non-conference win brings the Bears back to 4-4-1 on the season. INSIDE...
West Warwick, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

West Warwick, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Coventry High School football team will have a game with West Warwick High School on November 24, 2022, 07:30:00.
Pawcatuck, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Pawcatuck, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westerly High School football team will have a game with Stonington High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
Adams and Pellegrino Pick Up NFHCA All-Northeast Region Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Brown first-years Lucy Adams and Lexi Pellegrino added to their decorated fall campaigns with NFHCA All-Northeast honors. Adams earned First Team All-Northeast honors with Pellegrino grabbing Second Team All-Northeast accolades. The Brown duo are two of 32 student-athletes recognized by the NFHCA. There are seven...
Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's

LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
The Interface Plan of 1974, Lost Providence – David Brussat

Photo: Rhode Islanders shopping on Westminster St during Christmas season, 1950. Library of Congresss. The second half of Chapter 17, “The Interface Plan,” from Lost Providence, tells the story of the plan produced by the Rhode Island School of Design students under Prof. Gerald Howes. It was the first plan to open up the city’s rivers. But the first half of the chapter sets the stage for the second half. It describes the activity of Providence in the 1950s, and speculates that suburban flight might have been caused as much by the steps proposed by the city to stop it as by anything else.
ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input

Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
Comments / 0

