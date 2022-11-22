Read full article on original website
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
KSDK
The most inconsistent team in NHL history? St. Louis Blues 7-game win streak | Locked On Blues
Josh Hyman covers the St. Louis Blues 7-game winning streak. He discusses the inconsistency of the Blues' play so far and whether or not this streak is sustainable.
The Hockey Writers
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Blow 3-Goal Lead in Third Period, Lose to Stars
10 observations: Hawks blow 3-goal lead, lose to Stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks squandered a three-goal lead and lost to the Dallas Stars 6-4 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday to extend their losing streak to five games. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1....
Joyeux Noel! Blues enjoy physicality, timely goals from newcomer Acciari
Noel Acciari has prided himself on heavy hits and gritty goals for much of his career. It's been a formula for success for the Blues, who are one victory away from matching an early, eight-game losing skid in the form of a winning streak.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 8
26-32 32. Anaheim Ducks (5-13-1, 11 points) 31. Arizona Coyotes (6-9-2, 14 points) 30. Ottawa Senators (6-11-1, 13 points) 29. Buffalo Sabres (7-11-0, 14 points) 28. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1, 15 points) 27. Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3, 15 points) 26. San Jose Sharks (7-11-3, 17 points) When it comes to thinking...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Jarred Tinordi
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be one of the busiest teams at the trade deadline, as they are in a full-on rebuild and have several pending unrestricted free agents (UFA). Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Max Domi, and Andreas Athanasiou are some of the notable names expected to be on the move, but another under-the-radar player we should keep an eye on is Jarred Tinordi.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles
Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Wild, Canadiens, Devils, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin discussed why he went out and traded for Ryan Reaves of the New York Rangers. Meanwhile, are the New Jersey Devils aggressively trying to acquire Josh Anderson from the Montreal Canadiens?. Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Conor Timmins...
Yardbarker
4 Things Blackhawks Fans Should Be Thankful For in 2022
Losers of four straight, it’s easy to dwell on the negatives as the Chicago Blackhawks approach the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season. But with Thanksgiving approaching, it’s also a good time to reflect on what Blackhawks fans can be thankful for. Despite a less-than-stellar 6-9-3 record, there...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Puljujarvi Needs Major Reset with New Team
Over the past few years, Jesse Puljujarvi has become an extremely polarizing player for the Edmonton Oilers fanbase. One half, which consists more of the analytic-minded folks, believe he is playing quite well despite his lack of offensive production a quarter way through the 2022-23 season, pointing to some of his advanced stats paired with what they believe is exceptional defensive play.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs GM Not Finished Wheeling & Dealing
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit with some adversity this season. From the get-go in training camp, they have been chomped on by the injury bug and right now, it’s the worst it’s been all season. With three of their best defensemen out of the lineup and with a couple of forwards struggling up front, expect to see general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas ramp up his trade efforts.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Devils’ Loss to the Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
Bizarre, chaotic, and bonkers. These are some of the adjectives used to describe the events Wednesday night at Prudential Center when the New Jersey Devils hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Devils’ 13-game winning streak has officially come to an end in a frustrating loss that involved overturned goals, questionable officiating, and fans taking matters into their own hands. Let’s break down three takeaways from the Devils’ loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets’ Bottom-6 Has Been Better Than Advertised
So far, the Winnipeg Jets’ 2022-23 season has gone better than advertised: they are tied for second in the Central Division with an 11-5-1 record, Connor Hellebuyck has seemingly returned to Vezina Trophy form, and Josh Morrissey has emerged as a Norris Trophy candidate. However, the team’s biggest surprise...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Morrissey Is an Early-Season Norris Trophy Favourite
Over the summer, Rick Bowness told Josh Morrissey of the high expectations he had for him. “At the end of the season, and this is what I told him, when there’s a discussion of who the top-10 D are for the Norris Trophy voting, I want to see his name in there,” the new head coach told reporters recently.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have a New, Unsuspecting Enforcer
The Toronto Maple Leafs did not dress their tough guys for a game against a physical New York Islanders team. Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford were not needed because there was a new enforcer in town. Instead, the tough guy role was filled by Rasmus Sandin, who has never fought in the NHL (or AHL), weighs 182 pounds (soaking wet) and stands 5-foot-11 (on his tippy toes).
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks By the Numbers: Thanksgiving Edition
Welcome to another edition of Blackhawks By the Numbers, as we continue to march through the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2022-23 campaign. First off, I’d like to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving! I hope you’re all enjoying a day of feasting and festivities. While you’re digesting your turkey and stuffing, take a few minutes to read where the Blackhawks stand on this holiday, and how this compares to the where they were approximately four weeks earlier, on Halloween.
The Hockey Writers
3 Teams Canadiens Can’t Sleep On Below Them in the Standings
Just as the Montreal Canadiens have exceeded expectations in 2022-23 so far, there are teams that haven’t lived up to them. A relatively impressive 9-9-1 (after finishing 22-49-11 in 2021-22), the Habs are at a potential crossroads as they determine where their season is headed and whether or not to go for it, even as early as American Thanksgiving, which serves as an unofficial cut-off, separating non-playoff and playoff-bound teams.
The Hockey Writers
Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Markstrom, Zadorov & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Jonathan Huberdeau is beginning to pick things up after a slow start to the season. In other news, Jacob Markstrom has gotten off to a shaky start this season and recently acknowledged he needs to be better. Meanwhile, when speaking with the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Darryl Sutter said that Nikita Zadorov has been the team’s best defenseman this season. Last but not least, Adam Ruzicka is making the most of a recent opportunity he has been given on the Flames’ top line.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Welcome to my 2022-23 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets series, where I will examine trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. The Maple Leafs will be busy this season as general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas continues to work the phones trying to construct his next deal.
The Hockey Writers
How Will the Maple Leafs Survive Morgan Rielly’s Injury?
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the New York Islanders in overtime by a score of 3-2. Although the Maple Leafs dominated the game, they made a couple of costly mistakes that gave the Islanders too many second chances to win. Credit the Islanders with grinding out a victory.
