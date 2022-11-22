Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
Jordan Poole couldn't help himself and acted really wild after spotting an attractive woman during a Golden State Warriors game.
Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing
Xavier McDaniel needed to make one last-minute phone call to Patrick Ewing before signing with the Boston Celtics. The post Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?
DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton
One NBA fan recalled the moment Devin Booker shoved Dennis Schroder in the back after the shooting guard criticized Patrick Beverley for doing the same to Deandre Ayton.
Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended
Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."
Luka Doncic has said that Jayson Tatum is already among the faces of the league after another excellent performance.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?
The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner
Kevin Durant savagely roasts Kendrick Perkins in viral Tweet.
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
OKC Thunder awkwardly puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend on the Kiss Cam with her best friend.
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
Wilt Chamberlain couldn't fit in the sports and race cars that he loved. So he paid $750,000 for a race car that was custom-built for him.
Jabari Smith Slams “Disrespectful” Trae Young And Dejounte Murray
The 19-year-old said the win was the perfect way to respond to the duo's antics.
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
Michael Jordan is arguably the most recognizable athlete the world has ever seen. During the height of his powers in the mid to late 1990s, nobody caught the public's attention like Michael Jordan. It seemed like every time you turned on the TV, you saw him in a commercial. His...
Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley got called out over their criticism of Kyrie Irving by a former Chicago Bull.
Kevin Durant Got Dunked On
OG Anunoby threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant in Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
