atozsports.com
Titans aren’t fooling anyone with their latest comments
With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Nashville this weekend for a Week 12 matchup, the Tennessee Titans have been making one thing very clear: Sunday’s game is not about revenge. Titans coaches and players made it a point to emphasize that the 2022 Titans will not be looking back...
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Tennessee Titans 'continue forward' with Todd Downing after DUI arrest, Mike Vrabel says
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans will prepare this week as if offensive coordinator Todd Downing will be available for this week's game, although they understand that might not be the case. "We'll continue forward with how things work with Todd as our offensive coordinator, but those things can change," Vrabel said Tuesday. "I want to make sure everybody understands that. At any point in time we can hear from the league. The legal process,...
Titans' ST coach: Caleb Shudak offers bigger leg than Randy Bullock
The Tennessee Titans have a situation at kicker going into Week 12, as the team’s starter, Randy Bullock, is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a calf injury. Bullock did not practice on Tuesday, and head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear nothing is certain...
Yardbarker
Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb among five ill Packers players
The Green Bay Packers are starting to heal from injuries, but they’re not healthy before their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday about his plans for Thanksgiving. He said he planned to go to kicker Mason Crosby’s house to enjoy and judge dinner.
Todd Downing Calls Arrest 'Devastating'
The second-year offensive coordinator remains on the job and says he is working hard to separate his legal issues from his professional duties.
CBS Sports
Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will continue as Titans offensive coordinator following DUI, speeding charges
In the aftermath of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing being arrested for DUI, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday that the OC is in the building and will stay on Tennessee's staff. Vrabel added that this could change if they hear from the NFL, who could elect to suspend Downing.
Green Bay Nation: Packers gearing up for Philadelphia
(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss. Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best […]
Titans’ Todd Downing Addresses His DUI Arrest for First Time
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday the franchise would “continue forward” with the OC.
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 12
The Tennessee Titans had arguably their most impressive win of the 2022 campaign in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, as both their offense and defense showed up in big ways. With their seventh win of the season, and with it coming at Lambeau Field in dominant fashion, one...
Jerry Jones fields questions about 1957 photo published in report
Jerry Jones answered questions about a story published by The Washington Post after Thursday's win over the Giants.
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing breaks silence on DUI arrest
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence following the Titans’ victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. He was pulled over for driving over the speed limit around 2:30 a.m. local time. Police officers discovered signs of impairment after making the traffic stop and arrested Downing before being booked and charged with driving under the influence. On Wednesday, Downing spoke with the media for the first time following his arrest:
Memphis, Nebraska look to bounce back from rough outings
Teams trying to bounce back from tough losses meet in a consolation bracket game of the ESPN Events Invitational when
