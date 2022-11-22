ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Titans aren’t fooling anyone with their latest comments

With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Nashville this weekend for a Week 12 matchup, the Tennessee Titans have been making one thing very clear: Sunday’s game is not about revenge. Titans coaches and players made it a point to emphasize that the 2022 Titans will not be looking back...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans 'continue forward' with Todd Downing after DUI arrest, Mike Vrabel says

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans will prepare this week as if offensive coordinator Todd Downing will be available for this week's game, although they understand that might not be the case. "We'll continue forward with how things work with Todd as our offensive coordinator, but those things can change," Vrabel said Tuesday. "I want to make sure everybody understands that. At any point in time we can hear from the league. The legal process,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb among five ill Packers players

The Green Bay Packers are starting to heal from injuries, but they’re not healthy before their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday about his plans for Thanksgiving. He said he planned to go to kicker Mason Crosby’s house to enjoy and judge dinner.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Packers gearing up for Philadelphia

(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss. Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best […]
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing breaks silence on DUI arrest

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence following the Titans’ victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. He was pulled over for driving over the speed limit around 2:30 a.m. local time. Police officers discovered signs of impairment after making the traffic stop and arrested Downing before being booked and charged with driving under the influence. On Wednesday, Downing spoke with the media for the first time following his arrest:
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy