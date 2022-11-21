Read full article on original website
KTLO
Area man killed when another vehicle pulls into path
An Ozark County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Howell County. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Gianunzio of Dora was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gianunzio was traveling on Missouri Route CC. He was nearly six miles west of West Plains when a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Goga Apriamashivili of Brooklyn, New York, reportedly failed to yield and pulled into his path, causing the collision. Apriamashivili was not injured.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
KTLO
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
KTLO
Izard County man charged with multiple counts of theft
A habitual offender in Izard County has been charged with multiple counts of theft after reports of trespassing. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office was notified a stolen motorcycle had been discovered in a wooden area by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in Calico Rock. The AGFC said they were working a trespassing/night-hunting tip and discovered a motorcycle which had been stolen out of Rogers.
KTTS
Man Dies In Antique Car Crash In Howell County
(KTTS News) — The driver of a Model T has died after a crash near West Plains. The Highway Patrol says Mark Gianunzio, 61, from Dora was driving his 1926 Ford Model T on Highway CC when he hit a pickup that turned in front of him. He died...
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for stealing ex-wife’s vehicle, credit cards
A Stone County man has been arrested for burglary and theft of property belonging to his ex-wife.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Stone County Sheriff’s Department had been advised of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported her SUV had been taken from her property and suspected her ex-husband, 33-year-old Richard Clayton Branscum, had taken it the night before. When the victim returned to her residence, she found her vehicle there and a window to the residence broken. When she entered the home, she saw Branscum passed out in the bedroom.
KTLO
Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
KTLO
Stone County man arrested for sending threatening messages to juvenile
A Stone County man has been arrested on charges of terroristic threatening. According to the probable cause affidavit, 20-year-old Toby Neil Cox was accused of sending threatening messages to a juvenile stating he would “stab them until they died.” The victim’s mother states Cox sent additional messages threatening to say he would pick up the child after he stabbed the mother.
whiterivernow.com
Two arrested on drug charges after weekend stop in Stone County
Two people recently stopped on traffic violations ended up in the Stone County Jail after authorities say they discovered an assortment of illegal drugs and related items in their vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Kia Optima Saturday night on Highway 5 after they observed it speeding and driving on the...
whiterivernow.com
Izard County man sentenced in attempted murder case
An Izard County man has been sentenced in the attempted capital murder case involving the manager of a Melbourne fast-food outlet. Matthew P. Garner (pictured below), 34, was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after jurors found him guilty of attempted capital murder and first-degree battery, both felonies, last week in Izard County Circuit Court.
