NJ.com

N.J. man, 81, killed in head-on crash, cops say

An 81-year-old man was killed and another driver was injured in a head-on crash between a car and an SUV in Berkeley Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. A 61-year-old woman driving the SUV was traveling east on the 800 block of Pinewald Keswick Road veered into the westbound lane and struck a car head-on at about 2:40 p.m., Berkeley police said in a statement.
BERKELEY, CA
People

Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

$2.3M Settlement Reached In Crash With DWI Off-Duty Central Jersey Officer: Report

A Central Jersey man who nearly died after a drunken off-duty police officer plowed into his car has reached a $2.25 million settlement, NJ Advance Media reports. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, of Perth Amboy was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of Route 9 in Old Bridge on Dec. 18, 2018, when then Sayreville Police Sgt. Jeffrey P. Kutz slammed into his vehicle, the outlet said. Sosa suffered a broken back after becoming pinned.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say

A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey driver loses control of her vehicle, ends up hitting pedestrian

An investigation is underway following a three car domino effect car crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Manchester Township around 12:10 pm. Police said that 84-year old Eleanor Finke of Manchester Township was driving east along Columbus Boulevard when she suddenly struck a parked and unoccupied 2021 Penske Rental Truck on its drivers side, but then, she continued to accelerate and ended up hitting a parked unoccupied Suburban on the rear driver side of that vehicle.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Volunteer Deputy Fire Chief Airlifted After Crash In Manchester Township

Manchester, N.J. (PBN) Around 10:00 p.m. there was a report of a fire deputy chief’s vehicle overturned which read 34 on the car, in the 2700 Block of Ridgeway Road, near the Ridgeway Fire Company and Manchester Middle School. There were reports of live electrical lines down with one male person trapped in the vehicle as well as the car on the electrical lines overturned on it. Jersey Central Power & Light JCP&L was called to disconnect the power to nearby homes. The Driver was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where his condition is unknown.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ

