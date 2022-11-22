Manchester, N.J. (PBN) Around 10:00 p.m. there was a report of a fire deputy chief’s vehicle overturned which read 34 on the car, in the 2700 Block of Ridgeway Road, near the Ridgeway Fire Company and Manchester Middle School. There were reports of live electrical lines down with one male person trapped in the vehicle as well as the car on the electrical lines overturned on it. Jersey Central Power & Light JCP&L was called to disconnect the power to nearby homes. The Driver was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where his condition is unknown.

