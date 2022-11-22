Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
Related
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
N.J. man, 81, killed in head-on crash, cops say
An 81-year-old man was killed and another driver was injured in a head-on crash between a car and an SUV in Berkeley Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. A 61-year-old woman driving the SUV was traveling east on the 800 block of Pinewald Keswick Road veered into the westbound lane and struck a car head-on at about 2:40 p.m., Berkeley police said in a statement.
Ramsey Mom Charged With Leaving Scene Of Franklin Lakes DWI Crash
A Ramsey motorist was intoxicated when her SUV hit a median and she kept going, Franklin Lakes police said. Alyson Allen, 42, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango that hit the concrete divider on Parsons Pond Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
Manchester, NJ fire chief pulled from wreck after flipping SUV
MANCHESTER — The fire chief of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Co. was hospitalized by helicopter after his SUV overturned near the firehouse on Tuesday night. Brian Flanagan, 43, was returning from a call and driving west on Route 571 just after 10 p.m. in his department-issued 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Drunken driver crashes into house, lands in living room: N.J. police
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River, N.J., house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were...
2 charged after sheriff’s officers seize 4 pounds of cocaine worth $200K, authorities say
Two people were arrested Monday after investigators in Paterson seized more than four pounds of cocaine worth about $200,000, authorities said. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, of Newark, and David Ventura, 39, of Paterson, face various first-degree drug possession charges, according to Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. Arroyo Valentin was also...
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
$2.3M Settlement Reached In Crash With DWI Off-Duty Central Jersey Officer: Report
A Central Jersey man who nearly died after a drunken off-duty police officer plowed into his car has reached a $2.25 million settlement, NJ Advance Media reports. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, of Perth Amboy was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of Route 9 in Old Bridge on Dec. 18, 2018, when then Sayreville Police Sgt. Jeffrey P. Kutz slammed into his vehicle, the outlet said. Sosa suffered a broken back after becoming pinned.
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
Daily News
Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole
A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
New Jersey driver loses control of her vehicle, ends up hitting pedestrian
An investigation is underway following a three car domino effect car crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Manchester Township around 12:10 pm. Police said that 84-year old Eleanor Finke of Manchester Township was driving east along Columbus Boulevard when she suddenly struck a parked and unoccupied 2021 Penske Rental Truck on its drivers side, but then, she continued to accelerate and ended up hitting a parked unoccupied Suburban on the rear driver side of that vehicle.
Norristown Shooting Victim Recorded Video Of Killer, Police Say
The Philadelphia man shot dead in Montgomery County Monday night recorded his killer on video, authorities say. As Daily Voice has reported, 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was shot on West Main Street in Norristown at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. He died of his injuries early Tuesday morning, officials said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Volunteer Deputy Fire Chief Airlifted After Crash In Manchester Township
Manchester, N.J. (PBN) Around 10:00 p.m. there was a report of a fire deputy chief’s vehicle overturned which read 34 on the car, in the 2700 Block of Ridgeway Road, near the Ridgeway Fire Company and Manchester Middle School. There were reports of live electrical lines down with one male person trapped in the vehicle as well as the car on the electrical lines overturned on it. Jersey Central Power & Light JCP&L was called to disconnect the power to nearby homes. The Driver was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where his condition is unknown.
Rock 104.1
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Vehicle Burglary in Toms River
Early this morning in Toms River. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toms River Police Department.
Officer admits smuggling drugs into N.J. jail in potato chip bags
A correctional officer admitted an inmate paid him to smuggle drugs into the Monmouth County jail. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong faces up to five years in state prison, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. He has also been ordered to forfeit his job and is banned from holding a public job for the rest of his life, officials said.
Driver Hospitalized After Vehicle Plows Into Hunterdon County Barn
A driver was taken to a nearby hospital after their vehicle barreled into a barn in Hunterdon County Monday evening, authorities said. The vehicle — appearing to be a Ford Explorer —crashed into the barn on Pittstown Road in Pittstown shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Quakertown Fire Company, which responded alongside local EMS units.
NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor
A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.
Comments / 0