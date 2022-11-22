Read full article on original website
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield can ‘leave here with my head held high’ as Sam Darnold set to start Sunday
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said his future in Carolina was "up in the air" after Sam Darnold named starter against Denver Broncos.
theScore
NFL Week 11 betting takeaways: Who's the best team in the NFL?
You don't need some made-up power rankings tweeted out just to get a rise out of the public. We have one of the most liquid markets in the world establishing the value of each team in the NFL. While we try to make the best guess at all 32 valuations based on how that market treated these teams before their last game, it's always nice to get a hint.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson held out of practice with hip injury, but expected to play
BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with a hip injury.According to the injury report, Jackson missed the team's first practice in preparation for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned about Jackson's playing status for this week."We had an issue from (last) game, and he is going to play in the game," Harbaugh said. "I just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today."Jackson has passed for 1,977 yards with 16 touchdowns to 7 interceptions this season, while rushing for 666 yards and three scores.The Ravens (7-3) play at Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on WJZ.
Look: Melvin Gordon Reacts To Getting Cut By The Broncos
Melvin Gordon's tenure with the Denver Broncos came crashing down Sunday, as the two-time Pro Bowler committed a key fumble. His poor performance stood out in a 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. General manager George Paton had seen enough of Gordon, and opted to cut him amid a season with ...
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
NBC Sports
Sam Darnold: I’m just excited to play football
The Panthers will turn to their third starting quarterback of the season against the Broncos this Sunday. Sam Darnold will get his first shot to lead the offense since he suffered an ankle injury in the team’s final preseason game. That game came after former head coach Matt Rhule picked Baker Mayfield as the winner of a competition with Darnold and the quarterback said on Wednesday that he’s looking forward to finally getting another chance to play.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Thursday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced fully Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a hip injury. The former NFL MVP was listed as questionable last week after an illness kept him out of practice Friday. He played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and scored a rushing touchdown. Through 10 games this season, Jackson has 16 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
NBC Sports
Chase Young making progress, but status remains 'day by day'
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders' star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he'd play this Sunday versus the...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 12 Rankings (Thanksgiving Update)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 12.
WLTX.com
Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos week 12 preview | Locked on Panthers
While the Panthers and Broncos both struggle on offense, both defenses are among the league's best in several categories. That and more on Locked on Panthers.
theScore
NFL Week 12 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
Bettors are people too, and like most people, we like to play the blame game. We'll willfully ignore a miracle cover on a punt return touchdown at the death in New England (our handicap was good, and the Patriots should have won by a touchdown anyway!). We'll be annoyed that the Browns mega-backdoor pushed the Bills at -8 (reminding us to always line shop), the Colts couldn't close out our upset of the week, and a series of unfortunate events lifted the Chiefs and Chargers over 52.5 points. The commiserating is what keeps us sane.
theScore
Commanders' Wentz fine with backup role: 'Part of the business'
Quarterback Carson Wentz is back practicing with the Washington Commanders and has accepted his role as Taylor Heinicke's backup. "I get it. It's part of the business," Wentz said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Wentz fractured a finger in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He was...
theScore
Report: Kiffin, Freeze at forefront of Auburn's coaching search
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Liberty sideline boss Hugh Freeze are Auburn's favorite candidates in its search for a new head coach, sources told ESPN's Chris Low. Kiffin has been strongly linked to the Tigers lately but on Monday shot down a report that stated he plans to join Auburn next year. Kiffin also reportedly met with his players Tuesday to inform them that he hasn't accepted any offers.
theScore
CFB Week 13 best bets (Part 1): Thanksgiving edition
It can be hard not to consider each week of the football season its own individual portion, but now that we're through Week 12, it's easier to understand the big picture. That said, Week 13 - the regular-season finale for all but Army and Navy - really is its own beast. Some teams are playing out the string. Some are saving themselves for a bowl game, while others are still trying to get there. Throw in the nature of Thanksgiving weekend often doubling as a rivalry game, and we're just hoping to get a handle on mindsets in a sport where that's critical to success.
theScore
Steph admits 'curiosity' over playing for hometown Hornets
Stephen Curry would be content to spend his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, but he hasn't ruled out possibly putting on another team's uniform one day. In an interview with Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, Curry admitted to wondering what it would be like to play for his hometown Hornets like his father Dell did.
theScore
Jets' Bowness on poor performance vs. Wild: 'Not letting that go'
The Winnipeg Jets were trounced 6-1 by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, an effort that frustrated head coach Rick Bowness. "We don't flush it. Not a chance. Not letting that go," Bowness said postgame, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo. "I think one of the concerns is the lack of discipline. That really bothered me tonight. Penalties at the wrong time. Turnovers at the wrong time. Yapping at the refs. Those things lead into other issues."
theScore
Brady: Broadcasting will provide opportunity to be 'more critical'
Tom Brady plans to show a more critical side of himself when he makes the move to the television booth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke Monday about his future broadcasting career with NBA Hall of Famer and longtime TNT analyst Charles Barkley on his "Let's Go!" podcast. "In my...
theScore
Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only...
theScore
EA Sports' college football game to release in 2024
EA Sports' long-awaited college football video game is set to be released in the summer of 2024, the company told ESPN's Michael Rothstein. "That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations," said Daryl Holt, EA Sports' vice president and general manager.
