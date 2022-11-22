ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Wow! Is This Really Our Signature Food Here in New Jersey?

Now before you get the impression that I dislike saltwater taffy, I don't. I really enjoy saltwater taffy. In fact, my wife introduced me to chocolate-covered saltwater taffy, which if you have never tried it, is delicious. In a recent article from Far and Wide, they highlighted the best signature...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving

By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York

A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ father, 82, stabbed to death in apartment by son, cops say

HOPEWELL — An 82-year-old man was stabbed to death in his home by his son Monday night, according to officials. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said police were called to an apartment on Denow Road in Hopewell next to the Hopewell Crossing shopping center Tuesday evening. They found Ishmeal Jackson on the kitchen floor of the apartment with multiple stab wounds and he was pronounced dead.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

