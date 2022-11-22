Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers news was broken by most unlikely source
One of the biggest NFL news stories to emerge on Wednesday was the confirmation from Aaron Rodgers that he has been playing through a broken thumb for over half the season. Though Rodgers has been listed on the injury report over his thumb, the news about him having a broken thumb was not public until Wednesday.
Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb among five ill Packers players
The Green Bay Packers are starting to heal from injuries, but they’re not healthy before their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday about his plans for Thanksgiving. He said he planned to go to kicker Mason Crosby’s house to enjoy and judge dinner.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers basically confirms that his thumb is broken
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers obviously hasn't been right this season. Some have attributed it to his age while others may think the Packers are just having an off year in general. They are 4-7 after all and have lost six of their last seven games. There is that...
Jonathan Gannon on Aaron Rodgers: 'He does things that other guys can’t do.'
When Jonathan Gannon took to the podium Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles defensive coordinator already had the name holstered. "Big challenge coming in this week with Green Bay and A-Rod [Packers QB Aaron Rodgers], and we'll be excited to play on Sunday Night Football," Gannon said. The four-time...
Aaron Rodgers reveals he is playing through significant injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have partially explained some of his struggles Wednesday by revealing the significant injury he has been playing through. Rodgers confirmed to reporters that he has been battling a broken right thumb since Week 5 in London, where he suffered the injury on the final play of the game. The Packers quarterback downplayed the severity of the injury, saying he does not expect it to require surgery and that he has played through worse injuries.
