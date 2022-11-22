Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have partially explained some of his struggles Wednesday by revealing the significant injury he has been playing through. Rodgers confirmed to reporters that he has been battling a broken right thumb since Week 5 in London, where he suffered the injury on the final play of the game. The Packers quarterback downplayed the severity of the injury, saying he does not expect it to require surgery and that he has played through worse injuries.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO