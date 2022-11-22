ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aaron Rodgers news was broken by most unlikely source

One of the biggest NFL news stories to emerge on Wednesday was the confirmation from Aaron Rodgers that he has been playing through a broken thumb for over half the season. Though Rodgers has been listed on the injury report over his thumb, the news about him having a broken thumb was not public until Wednesday. The reason why the news leaked out on Wednesday is a story in itself.
Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb among five ill Packers players

The Green Bay Packers are starting to heal from injuries, but they’re not healthy before their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday about his plans for Thanksgiving. He said he planned to go to kicker Mason Crosby’s house to enjoy and judge dinner.
Aaron Rodgers reveals he is playing through significant injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have partially explained some of his struggles Wednesday by revealing the significant injury he has been playing through. Rodgers confirmed to reporters that he has been battling a broken right thumb since Week 5 in London, where he suffered the injury on the final play of the game. The Packers quarterback downplayed the severity of the injury, saying he does not expect it to require surgery and that he has played through worse injuries.
