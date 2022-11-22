Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview
For fans of Alabama and Auburn, the game of the year is almost here. The Iron Bowl is a 24/7/365 rivalry, and bragging rights for the next year are on the line Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) when the Crimson Tide and Tigers meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans believes Lane Kiffin at Auburn would intensify the Iron Bowl
Alabama football fans voted if Auburn hired Lane Kiffin the Iron Bowl would be intensified in a recent Twitter poll. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin recently fired fired back at a report stating he was heading to Auburn to be the next head football coach of the Tigers. 68.8 percent of fans voted it would add some intensity to the storied rivalry.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban updates several Alabama injuries ahead of Iron Bowl
Alabama will have early practice Thursday before players celebrate Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nick Saban had his press conference and weekly radio show. During the presser, he updated the media on several Crimson Tide injuries. Alabama did not have Eli Ricks (head), Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle), and Cameron Latu (ankle) against Austin Peay. Tyler Steen, an offensive tackle, suffered a lower-body injury in the first half against the Governors. Saban said all injured players practiced, but he gave no details as to if they will play against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but the Tigers are bringing more energy.
tdalabamamag.com
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal
Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers win ACA Thanksgiving tournament
The Chilton County High School varsity boys’ basketball team took down the Alabama Christian Academy Thanksgiving Tournament in Montgomery on Nov. 22 with a 43-35 win over Abbeville High School. The two-day, four-team tournament saw the Tigers earn a 57-36 win over Sipsey Valley High School in the semifinals to earn a spot in the championship game.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
WTVM
Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable. However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help. Community...
wvtm13.com
Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend
The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
wvtm13.com
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street
MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
flaglerlive.com
Isaiah White, 21, Arrested for Arson, Is Wanted in Alabama for Murder and Carjacking
Last Tuesday, Isaiah Williams White, 23, was booked at the Flagler County jail on a two-year-old charge of arson: he was accused of setting fire to a Volkswagen Atlas in a parking lot on McCormick Drive in Palm Coast on Jan. 2, 2021. The Volkswagen had a Georgia license plate,...
opelikaobserver.com
West Ridge Softball Fields Renovated
OPELIKA — Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated softball fields located at West Ridge Park on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by a ceremonial first pitch by Opelika Mayor Gary...
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Alexander Shunnarah gives away free Thanksgiving turkeys in Birmingham
Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah gave away 500 Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday afternoon in front of his Lakeview office. Natasha Davis pulled her car up and held up her phone for Shunnarah to talk to her friend, Earnestine, who also wanted a turkey. “I thank God for all my blessings...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
