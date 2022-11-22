ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Montgomery County man killed in single-vehicle car crash

A single-vehicle car wreck has resulted in the death of 42-year-old Clinton Davis Lindsey of Montgomery County, according to officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous reports state that the incident occurred Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 231 about six miles north of Troy. Lindsey was reportedly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Eclectic church damaged by car

There were injuries after a car drove into a church Tuesday night. The Eclectic Fire Department responded to an accident where a car struck a church at the intersection of Highway 14 and Claud Road. “[Fire] units arrived on the scene to find a car had driven into a church,”...
ECLECTIC, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director

OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy