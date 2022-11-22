Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
wdhn.com
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
At least One Person Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on West Britt Road in front of the Columbus Airport. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
GEORGIA: Bridge replacement to cause lane shift on Georgia 520 and U.S. 280
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY (WRBL) — The Bagley Creek Bridges Replacement Project will lead to a traffic shift at Georgia 520 and U.S. 280, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT). Starting on Nov. 30, traffic will shift to the right in east and westbound directions. The left lanes will be left closed for final paving. […]
CPD: shooting investigation underway at Colorado Street and Samson Avenue intersection
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. According to police, the shooting, resulted in one injury from a driver who suffered a gunshot would to the leg; while driving through the intersection. Police say several shots were fired towards the vehicle, with […]
Wetumpka Herald
Eclectic church damaged by car
There were injuries after a car drove into a church Tuesday night. The Eclectic Fire Department responded to an accident where a car struck a church at the intersection of Highway 14 and Claud Road. “[Fire] units arrived on the scene to find a car had driven into a church,”...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
WTVM
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director
OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
WTVM
Businesses and non-profits in Columbus can apply for second round of Covid relief funds
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is continuing to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help businesses and organizations in the community and if your small business or non-profit struggled during the pandemic you may be eligible for some of that money. ”This is another tool or resource that can...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, the West Point Police Department received a report about shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point, Georgia. According to authorities, several shots were fired inside a residence, and no one suffered any injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time, and West Point Police says there is […]
WTVM
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
opelikaobserver.com
ADVA Donates Items to Operation Iron Ruck Ahead of Student Veteran-Led Ruck March
AUBURN — The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) welcomed student veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University involved in Operation Iron Ruck on Nov. 16, to donate items needed for the annual ruck march. Operation Iron Ruck is a four-day, 151-mile ruck march from Auburn to...
