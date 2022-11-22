Read full article on original website
Related
KMBC.com
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes talk key injury updates and Thanksgiving plans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are discussing their prep for the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming to Arrowhead Stadium to square off with the Kansas City Chiefs. The week 12 game will put the 2021-season Super Bowl champs up against the...
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson. That unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up in advance.
FOX Sports
NFL, college football odds: Insights on Cowboys-Giants, Michigan-Ohio State
If you’re looking for something to be thankful for this week, well, you have this: Getting betting nuggets a day early for NFL Week 12 odds and college football Week 13 odds. Yep, the Thanksgiving holiday moved up the deadline, and you, loyal reader, are the beneficiary. And while...
Brandon Marshall honors bet with Julian Edelman, gets Patriots tattoo
Former New York Jets receiver Brandon Marshall is obviously a man of his word after honoring a bet he made with former New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman ahead of last Sunday’s Patriots and Jets game. According to Marshall, if the Jets won, Edelman would have to get a...
French Bulldog partially owned by Chargers Morgan Fox wins National Dog Show
The Los Angeles Chargers did not play on Thanksgiving. That didn’t prevent their defensive Morgan Fox from having a tremendous day. Winston, the French Bulldog partially owned by Fox, was named Best in Show at the 21st Annual Dog Show in Philadelphia. Winston is a 3-year-old, cream-colored Frenchie. “He...
Comments / 0