In Style

Kate Middleton Paired Her Monochromatic Outfit With a Tribute to Princess Diana

Not only does Kate Middleton have exquisite style (she's known for her expansive repertoire of good coats), but she also has a knack for accessorizing her outfits with subtle tributes to her royal predecessors. For her latest appearance, the Princess of Wales honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, while wearing the winter version of her go-to monochromatic outfit formula.
Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
Meghan Markle's Christening Dress For Prince Louis Broke Royal Protocol—But We Think It Was So Chic

When looking back at Meghan Markle‘s most stunning style moments, it’s hard to forget her olive green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis’ 2018 christening ceremony. In light of Markle’s latest 2022 “Archetypes” podcast episode in which she discussed her Nigerian heritage, many royal fans are remembering iconic outfits of hers that centered around the color green (with green and white being the two colors on the Nigerian flag).
The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children

Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana With Pearl Tiara & Earrings

Kate Middleton’s tiara drought is finally over. While the Princess of Wales frequently wears jewelry from the royal family’s extensive collection, fans of the princess haven’t seen her wear a tiara since 2019, which is heartbreaking if you love a diamond-studded royal fashion moment. For Middleton’s first time wearing a tiara in nearly three years, the princess opted not only to dazzle, but also to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law. Middleton honored Princess Diana by wearing a pearl tiara and earrings that once belonged to the former Princess of Wales.
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family. It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In...

