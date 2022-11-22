Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet
Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham...
In Style
Kate Middleton Paired Her Monochromatic Outfit With a Tribute to Princess Diana
Not only does Kate Middleton have exquisite style (she's known for her expansive repertoire of good coats), but she also has a knack for accessorizing her outfits with subtle tributes to her royal predecessors. For her latest appearance, the Princess of Wales honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, while wearing the winter version of her go-to monochromatic outfit formula.
Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ after Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Princess Diana’s family sparked ‘unease’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly expected his Spencer aunts to see 'a similarity' between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle...
Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Is a Bit of Snob’ and Didn’t Think Kate Middleton Was ‘Worthy’ of Marrying Prince William, Royal Author Claims
An author is claiming that “snob” Camilla Parker Bowles previously had Charles talk Prince William into breaking up with Kate because she thought she was "too common" to be royal.
Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft.
Prince Andrew ‘broke down in tears after Charles told him he’d never return to royal duties in intense private meeting’
PRINCE Andrew broke down in tears when the King told him he would never return to Royal duties, it has been reported. The disgraced Duke of York was “totally blindsided” in the tense face-to-face meeting with his brother, who said he must accept his role in public life is over, it was claimed.
Princess Diana Reportedly Left Prince William, Prince Harry To Royal Family: Here's Why
Princess Diana's depiction in "The Crown" Season 5 has become controversial. Many royal experts question the show's representation of King Charles III's former wife, with her former butler, Paul Burrell, explaining the reason behind her decision to leave her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to the royal family.
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
Meghan Markle's Christening Dress For Prince Louis Broke Royal Protocol—But We Think It Was So Chic
When looking back at Meghan Markle‘s most stunning style moments, it’s hard to forget her olive green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis’ 2018 christening ceremony. In light of Markle’s latest 2022 “Archetypes” podcast episode in which she discussed her Nigerian heritage, many royal fans are remembering iconic outfits of hers that centered around the color green (with green and white being the two colors on the Nigerian flag).
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara at first official banquet as Princess of Wales for this reason
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara during the event celebrating the state visit of the President of South Africa this week
Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Having A 'Very Difficult Time' With 'Stress And Anxiety' Now, Royal Expert Says
Moving house can be stressful for anyone – and moving from one luxurious residence to another is no exception, as Kate Middleton is reportedly finding it hard to adjust to her new home!. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the new Princess of Wales, 40, has been having a...
The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children
Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
Elite Daily
Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana With Pearl Tiara & Earrings
Kate Middleton’s tiara drought is finally over. While the Princess of Wales frequently wears jewelry from the royal family’s extensive collection, fans of the princess haven’t seen her wear a tiara since 2019, which is heartbreaking if you love a diamond-studded royal fashion moment. For Middleton’s first time wearing a tiara in nearly three years, the princess opted not only to dazzle, but also to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law. Middleton honored Princess Diana by wearing a pearl tiara and earrings that once belonged to the former Princess of Wales.
netflixjunkie.com
King Charles III to Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Kids of Royal Titles over Memoir ‘Spare’ and Netflix Documentary?
Problems have not seemed to end for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they signed the $100 million Netflix deal. The couple left the Royal Family in January 2020. In September 2020, they signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant. A few months later, their interview with Oprah came out.
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family. It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In...
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
Recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos ‘More Beautiful to Look at’ Than ‘Outdated’ Royal Family Portraits
An expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos taken by photographer Ramona Rosales are 'far more engaging' than 'formal' royal family portraits.
Queen Elizabeth II's Pregnancy Photos Resurface in Viral Video: 'It's Mad'
"It's mad I actually have never seen her pregnant all this time," wrote one TikTok user on a viral video viewed over half a million times.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Comments / 2