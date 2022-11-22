Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired
Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
thedigitalfix.com
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed
Not only has our first full look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 arrived, but a key detail about the 2023 has been confirmed.
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ Composer Met a Tragic Death
The brilliant composer who brought us the evocative music in 'Titanic,' 'Avatar,' and other blockbusters died suddenly in 2015. His loss is one of the most tragic celebrity deaths.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar 2’ star reveals how the villain has changed since becoming a Na’vi
Avatar: The Way of Water star Stephen Lang is revealing how his character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, has changed since the first movie now that he himself is a blue humanoid known as a Na’vi. Once again, Quaritch will be the villain in the sequel to the 2009 smash hit...
James Cameron says Leonardo DiCaprio nearly missed out on 'Titanic' role because he was 'just so negative' in his audition
"Titanic" director James Cameron said Leonardo DiCaprio "charmed everybody" at first, but then refused to read lines with Kate Winslet.
James Cameron Chewed Out Fox Exec Who Begged Him to Shorten ‘Avatar’
At $2.92 billion dollars at the global box office, James Cameron’s “Avatar” is the highest-grossing film of all time. But in the months before its premiere, many were skeptical it could even break even — including many executives at Cameron’s “Avatar” home base, Fox. In an interview with GQ Magazine to promote next month’s long-awaited “Avatar” sequel “The Way of Water,” Cameron shared that after a pre-release screening of the original film, a Fox executive, who he refused to name “because this is a really negative review,” begged him to shorten the 162-minute long film. The famously short-fused Cameron described the...
Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere
The two musicians have been an item since the summer, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in August Demi Lovato is eager to show off the "hot" man in her life. The "Melon Cake" singer attended the premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles Monday and was quick to share just "how hot my boyfriend is" in an Instagram post. Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) appeared alongside Lovato, 30, in the final slide of the post, both of them dressed in all-black leather looks. "No swipe necessary to see how sexy my...
‘Avatar 2’ Star Cliff Curtis on Watching Preview Footage With James Cameron: “Stunned Beyond Belief”
New Zealand star Cliff Curtis is having a pretty solid 2022. The actor’s most recent feature, Muru, the acclaimed Māori-language action drama, became New Zealand’s highest-grossing film this year after its release in September. Later, it was selected as the country’s official contender for the Oscars in the best international film category. If Muru ends up getting beaten at the New Zealand box office before year’s end, though, it will undoubtedly be by James Cameron’s long-awaited juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water, opening Dec. 16 — and also co-starring Curtis. Curtis made his screen debut in a small supporting role in...
Avatar 2 has to become the third biggest film ever to start making money back, according to James Cameron
Avatar: The Way of Water has to earn a ridiculous amount of money at the box office in order to turn a profit.The costly film’s budget ballooned due to the creation of technology required by James Cameron to depict the film’s extended underwater sequences.In the director’s own words, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster – which is the most successful film of all time – is “very f***ing” expensive.In an interview with GQ, Cameron said the film cost so much that he told the studio that Avatar: The Way of Water represented “the worst business case in movie history”.Elaborating...
CNET
'Avatar: The Way of the Water' Drops Another Visually Breathtaking Trailer
Another visually impressive trailer is out for Avatar: The Way of the Water, the sequel to James Cameron's 2009 epic. With a reported $250 million budget, Avatar 2 is one of the most expensive films of all time, and that cash can be seen in the footage released Monday. Check out the big screen-worthy trailer below.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water must be the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever to break even
James Cameron is back, and so are James Cameron interviews. This latest one from GQ is a humdinger, offering revelations about a director known for innovation, short tempers, and, perhaps, more confidence than any mortal man has ever had. How confident? Well, confident enough to spend the last 15 years making the sequels to the highest-grossing movie ever. The Avatar series is exactly “very fucking” expensive to make, according to Cameron, who considers The Way Of Water “the worst business case in movie history.” Ultimately, the movie would need to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” to break even. This means Avatar: The Way Of Water would need to outgross both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Cameron’s inaugural highest-grossing movie ever made, Titanic.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Avatar' Director James Cameron on Making Big-Budget Movies: ‘Difficult Is a Magnet for Me'
When it comes to blockbuster directors few are bigger than James Cameron, whose films have grossed more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office. On top of hits like "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Aliens", Cameron's filmography also includes "Titanic", which for years was the highest-grossing film of all time until he broke his own record with 2009's "Avatar", which has grossed $2.91 billion to date.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer release date might have leaked
After the Guardians Holiday Special hits Disney Plus this Friday, the MCU Phase 4 will be officially over. Phase 5 will kick off next year with two massive movies that should impact the overall MCU storyline. We’re looking at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and they will premiere in that order. We already have a trailer for the former, and the Guardians 3 trailer’s release date might be coming up soon.
