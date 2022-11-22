ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 24-19 loss vs. West Virginia

STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third time in five years, Oklahoma State has lost at least five games after dropping its regular-season finale against West Virginia, 24-19, inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys' offense struggled in the rainy, wet conditions, while their defense played solid throughout. However, the Mountaineers capitalized on three big plays that allowed them to find the end zone in a tight ball game.
Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Prairie View A&M

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is back in action for another non-conference matchup against Prairie View A&M inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats:. OKLAHOMA STATE (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (4-2, 0-0 SWAC) DATE: Sunday, Nov. 27.
