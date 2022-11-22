ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WJFW-TV

Great Pinery Heritage Waterway gains state designation

MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A project in Lincoln and Marathon counties called the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has recently been listed as the 21st state designated water trail. It runs from Oneida to Portage County. You may have heard of The Ice Age National Scenic Trail, a hiking route throughout the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Northwoods businesses and residents prepare for snowmobile season

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A report by Headwaters Economics shows that outdoor recreation is a top driver of Wisconsin’s economy year-round contributing $7.8 billion to the state’s GDP. The snowmobiling season is right around the corner which will certainly contribute to those numbers. Come December when the trails open, everyone in the Northwoods from business owners to residents will feel the impact of a sport invented here in Wisconsin.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Missing Adams County teenager found safe

UPDATE - The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that Mueller has been located safely and is now at home. ADAMS COUNTY (WJFW) - The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a runaway juvenile. Braelynn Mueller, 15, was last seen on Nov. 10 at the Adams-Friendship...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Adams County Sheriff's Office looking for a runaway juvenile

ADAMS COUNTY (WJFW) - The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a runaway juvenile. Braelynn Mueller, 15, was last seen on Nov. 10 at the Adams-Friendship High School in Adams. Mueller was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey leggings and tan/white sandals. Mueller is believed to be in the Stevens Point.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Salvation Army looking for locals to help ring this holiday season

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Its that time of the year. With the holiday season almost here, locals will start seeing bell ringers at community locations. Tom Jerow is in charge of the Rhinelander unit and has rung bells for 30 years. He is looking for more locals to sign up to help them raise money. Those who register have the opportunity to help those in need.
RHINELANDER, WI

