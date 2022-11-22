Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Great Pinery Heritage Waterway gains state designation
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A project in Lincoln and Marathon counties called the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has recently been listed as the 21st state designated water trail. It runs from Oneida to Portage County. You may have heard of The Ice Age National Scenic Trail, a hiking route throughout the...
WJFW-TV
Northwoods businesses and residents prepare for snowmobile season
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A report by Headwaters Economics shows that outdoor recreation is a top driver of Wisconsin’s economy year-round contributing $7.8 billion to the state’s GDP. The snowmobiling season is right around the corner which will certainly contribute to those numbers. Come December when the trails open, everyone in the Northwoods from business owners to residents will feel the impact of a sport invented here in Wisconsin.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin collected the most unwanted medication throughout the country on Drug Take Back Day
MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Wisconsin ranked number one across the country for the most prescription medications collected during the fall Drug Take Back Day. Wisconsin collected in total 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications during National Drug Take Back Day in October. Since Drug...
WJFW-TV
Missing Adams County teenager found safe
UPDATE - The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that Mueller has been located safely and is now at home. ADAMS COUNTY (WJFW) - The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a runaway juvenile. Braelynn Mueller, 15, was last seen on Nov. 10 at the Adams-Friendship...
WJFW-TV
Names released from those involved during last week's fatal crash in Clark Co.
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE (WJFW) - The name of the Medford woman who died in a crash last week was identified as Tracy Anderson, 25. Patrick Davis, 32, was the driver of the vehicle, Susan Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41, were the other passengers in the vehicle. The...
WJFW-TV
Adams County Sheriff's Office looking for a runaway juvenile
ADAMS COUNTY (WJFW) - The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a runaway juvenile. Braelynn Mueller, 15, was last seen on Nov. 10 at the Adams-Friendship High School in Adams. Mueller was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey leggings and tan/white sandals. Mueller is believed to be in the Stevens Point.
WJFW-TV
Salvation Army looking for locals to help ring this holiday season
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Its that time of the year. With the holiday season almost here, locals will start seeing bell ringers at community locations. Tom Jerow is in charge of the Rhinelander unit and has rung bells for 30 years. He is looking for more locals to sign up to help them raise money. Those who register have the opportunity to help those in need.
