ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln nonprofit hosts Thanksgiving meal pickup for those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local nonprofit Loaves and Fishes held a Thanksgiving dinner pickup for those in need on Wednesday. Anyone could come to ConnectioN Point, which is near 33rd and Holdrege Streets, to get a meal. Karen Lamb, executive director of Loaves and Fishes, said the event is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Blue Angels to dazzle Lincoln in Guardians of Freedom Airshow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Next August, the sound of jet engines roaring across the sky will thrill the city of Lincoln. The Guardians of Freedom Airshow is returning to Lincoln on Aug. 26-27. The family-friendly air show will be held at the Lincoln Airpark, offering stunt performances, exhibits and displays.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Tecumseh prison facility aiming toward resuming full operational schedule

TECUMSEH, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska prison facility is taking steps toward resuming a normal operational schedule, Nebraska State Correctional Services officials announced Wednesday. The facility will increase inmate movement on the weekends – a move that will begin Saturday. “The facility has been operating under a staffing emergency...
TECUMSEH, NE
WOWT

University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
LINCOLN, NE
KRMG

Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
LINCOLN, NE
KCTV 5

NE Kansas man arrested, accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Northeast Kansas man who is accused of killing his wife on Thanksgiving has been arrested, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asked for the KBI’s help investigating at 3:20 a.m. The investigation has found that a man...
MARYSVILLE, KS
klkntv.com

New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney’s Chris Loofe listed as finalist for NSAA executive director position

KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney Public Schools administrator is among those being considered by the Nebraska School Activities Association to become its next executive director. The NSAA announced four finalists for the position on Wednesday. They are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy