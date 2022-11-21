Read full article on original website
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com
SBU Sports: Football drops season final at Monmouth
Stony Brook put forth a valiant effort after trailing by as many as 17 points, but ultimately fell to Monmouth, 24-21, in the 2022 season finale at Kessler Stadium on Nov. 19. The Hawks took a 17-0 lead before Stony Brook was able to get on the board. With 3:55 to play in the first half graduate defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd stepped in front of a screen and picked off a pass by Monmouth’s Enzo Arjona and returned it for a touchdown. Flowers-Lloyd’s interception was the first of his career and it swung the momentum in Stony Brook’s favor heading into the second half.
longislandadvance.net
Bellport football rejoices in second-year championship win
The 2022 varsity Bellport football team won the county championship game on Friday, Nov. 18 at Stony Brook. They defeated Northport 35-14. Bellport went to the finals for the past two seasons and won …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
tbrnewsmedia.com
SBU Sports: Swim and Dive team racks up 8 first place finishes
The Stony Brook swimming and diving team picked up eight first place finishes en route to a 157-143 win over Siena in Loudonville on Nov. 19. The Seawolves started the meet off with a bang, securing a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a final time of 1:50.20. The relay team was comprised of senior Reagan MacDonald, graduate Jess Salmon, junior Mary Kate Conway and freshman Michelle Vu.
tbrnewsmedia.com
SBU Sports: Women’s basketball falls to St. John’s 78-52
The Stony Brook women’s basketball team was led by a trio of student-athletes who scored double-digits, but it was ultimately not enough as the squad fell at St. John’s University on Nov. 19, 78-52, inside the Carnesecca Arena. Junior guard Shamarla King registered a team and career-high 13...
Brown Moving Office From Northport to Commack
Assemblyman Keith P. Brown, R-Northport, said Wednesday that he is moving his district office rom Northport to Commack. He said the new office is a more centralized location for the 12th District that he represents. “Constituents are always welcome to come visit or call for Read More ...
Lynx captured in Central Islip gets new home in Holtsville
The lynx is now living at the Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve.
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
tbrnewsmedia.com
TBR News Media
As we we celebrate the season, the staff at TBR News Media wishes you and yours a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING!. The office will be closed on Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TBR News Media covers everything happening on the...
onthewater.com
Western Long Island and NYC Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
(Above) Dave Jones caught and released this hulking 17.4-pound blackfish on the Island Current out of City Island in The Bronx this week. Nice catch Dave, and an even better release!. Sheesh, it’s been cold out there. But, despite the dropping temperatures, the bite has been nothing short of amazing....
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Melville petit larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole two pairs of Nike golf shoes, wearing one out of the store and hiding another in his pants, from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road in Melville, on Sept.17 at approximately 4 p.m.
longislandadvance.net
Cross your list off in Patchogue
Patchogue Village has many stores that sell unique gifts and treats for the holidays—including ones you can’t find anywhere else. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, New York, is on Long Island, the biggest township in the whole country. Founded in 1644, this township in Nassau County has 22 incorporated areas and 34 unincorporated villages. With the numerous destinations within Hempstead, it is no surprise that this town has become popular among tourists. Today, Hempstead...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack petit larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a leaf blower from the driveway of a residence on Old Indian Head Road in Commack on Oct. 13 at approximately 4:45 p.m. The man was driving a red two-door pickup truck with a white tailgate.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died after driving his vehicle into the water in Bay Shore on Nov. 22. Robert Lancaster was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at approximately 6:50 a.m. Lancaster, 39, of.
L.I. homeowners plead for help with polluted well water
MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- Homeowners in one Suffolk County community are pleading for relief.They say they are bathing, brushing teeth, doing laundry and dishes and cooking with polluted water. They tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that a shuttered plant is to blame and the state won't step in to help them.Ronald Martz, of Manorville, is afraid to drink the water from his private well."You're dealing with our lives right here," he said.For 20 years, he's been trying to get all 64 homes in his area connected to public water due to pollution concerns from the former Grumman...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man robs Farmingdale bank
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a. Farmingdale bank on Nov. 23. A man entered TD Bank, located at 90 Broadhollow Road at approximately 12 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the robber fled on foot. The man is described as light-skinned Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored hooded-sweatshirt with Wild Cats written across the chest, and grey sweatpants.
Commack Man Dies After Driving Off Bay Shore Dock
A Commack man died Tuesday when he drove off a dock into the water, Suffolk Police said. Robert Lancaster apparently suffered a medical emergency, police said. He was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock in Bay Shore and drove into the water Read More ...
tbrnewsmedia.com
The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame opens in Stony Brook with red carpet event
The Dogwood Hollow Amphitheater was once located toward the back of Stony Brook Village Center. It was the place to see musical stars such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Liberace, Tony Bennett and more until 1970. Now it’s the spot to celebrate music once again. The Long Island Music &...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jefferson Middle School hosts Thanksgiving luncheon
Port Jefferson Middle School hosted a festive Thanksgiving luncheon for local senior citizens on Wednesday, Nov. 16. With turkey sandwiches stuffed with cranberries and all the trimmings, bottled waters and some tasty apple pies for dessert, the residents – including one woman who graduated from Port Jefferson High School in 1950 – enjoyed this long-time tradition.
Lynx has new home after Long Island capture
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A lynx has a new home, months after rescuers captured it on Long Island. The lynx was spotted roaming around Long Island back in late July. Now it will live at the Holtsville Wildlife and Ecology Center. An existing cage there was rebuilt into a mountainous terrain for the lynx. The […]
