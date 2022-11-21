Stony Brook put forth a valiant effort after trailing by as many as 17 points, but ultimately fell to Monmouth, 24-21, in the 2022 season finale at Kessler Stadium on Nov. 19. The Hawks took a 17-0 lead before Stony Brook was able to get on the board. With 3:55 to play in the first half graduate defensive back Carthell Flowers-Lloyd stepped in front of a screen and picked off a pass by Monmouth’s Enzo Arjona and returned it for a touchdown. Flowers-Lloyd’s interception was the first of his career and it swung the momentum in Stony Brook’s favor heading into the second half.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO