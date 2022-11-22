Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events

Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
longislandadvance.net
Village makes changes to commercial carting code
During the Village of Patchogue’s Nov. 14 board of trustee’s meeting, the board accepted a request to amend Section 365-23 of the Village Code to specify application standards for …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven announces completion of $1.2-million Farmingville/Holtsville paving project
Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a six-road paving project in Farmingville/Holtsville. Prior to paving, a combination of in-house crews and outside contractors completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 7,842 square feet of concrete aprons, 8,594 square feet of sidewalk, 3,340 linear feet of concrete curb, and 1,612 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $44,963 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services.
therealdeal.com
Owner open to selling former department store land to East Hampton
The owner of land once occupied by a Stern’s department store and the East Hampton Riding Academy is willing to trade it to the town…for the right price. Greg McCord submitted a proposal to subdivide the land at 350 Pantigo Road into three residential lots, 27East reported. Under town building guidelines, the owner can build three homes of up to 6,500 square feet across the four-acre patch.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
EW Howell Completes 80-Unit St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, New York
KINGS PARK, N.Y. — EW Howell Construction Group has completed work on St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds. St. Johnland is a provider on Long Island of skilled nursing care, with...
Herald Community Newspapers
Proposed 17-unit development causes neighbor backlash
The Nov. 15 Cedarhurst Board of Zoning Appeals meeting was stirred to life by a dozen residents who expressed their disdain for a 17-apartment residential development proposed for 68 Washington Ave., on the already densely trafficked street that serves as the dividing line between the villages of Cedarhurst and Lawrence.
longisland.com
Steam Room Restaurant in Port Jefferson Giving Free Thanksgiving Meals
The Steam Room Restaurant is hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner in Port Jefferson for free. All are welcome, according to a post on the village Chamber of Commerce website, not just the needy. The restaurant will be serving a completely free Thanksgiving meal next on Thursday from 12-5pm with turkey, stuffing...
Town Board remains divided as it considers two routes to industrial moratorium in Calverton
The Riverhead Town Board remains divided on whether to impose a moratorium on industrial development in Calverton and is considering holding public hearings for two different versions of a six-month long moratorium pending further analysis on the future of the hamlet’s development. During the work session on Thursday, Town...
longislandadvance.net
Cross your list off in Patchogue
Patchogue Village has many stores that sell unique gifts and treats for the holidays—including ones you can’t find anywhere else. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
News 12
Atlantic Steamer Fire Company seeks new volunteers as LI fire departments struggle with low enrollment
A historic Nassau Fire Department is searching for new members to fill its low enrollment. The Atlantic Steamer Fire Company in Oyster Bay dates back to the late 1800s. The fire department is comprised of all volunteers, and members are worried that their tradition of service could come to an end if a new and younger people don't sign up.
Herald Community Newspapers
Much-loved Rockville Centre ice cream shop will close in December
Five Pennies Creamery, in Rockville Centre, will close in December, after more than a decade at its Park Avenue location. “It’s bittersweet,” Five Pennies owner Dan Levine said. “I will miss this place and the people of Rockville Centre.”. Since it opened in 2010, the mom-and-pop, boutique-style...
'Wow, What An Experience': This White Plains Steakhouse Is Located In Historic Bank Building
Of its more than five dozen locations around the world, none offer the kind of dining experience found at this restaurant in the region. Westchester County eatery Fogo de Chão in White Plains, located at 235 Main Street, opened in April 2021 inside the historic Bank of New York building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
longisland.com
New Fairfield Inn by Marriott Hotel to be Constructed Near Farmingdale's Republic Airport
Zoning approvals have been successfully secured to construct a brand new “Fairfield Inn” by Marriott near Republic Airport on SR 109 in Farmingdale, NY. The new Hotel required approvals from the Babylon’s Town Board for a change of zone from G-Light Industrial to M-H Planned Motel-Hotel District, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board for multiple area variances, as well as special permission to allow construction of a four (4) story hotel.
L.I. homeowners plead for help with polluted well water
MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- Homeowners in one Suffolk County community are pleading for relief.They say they are bathing, brushing teeth, doing laundry and dishes and cooking with polluted water. They tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that a shuttered plant is to blame and the state won't step in to help them.Ronald Martz, of Manorville, is afraid to drink the water from his private well."You're dealing with our lives right here," he said.For 20 years, he's been trying to get all 64 homes in his area connected to public water due to pollution concerns from the former Grumman...
suffolkcountynews.net
16th annual Miracle on Main takes over Sayville
The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th annual Miracle on Main from 5 to 9 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. and Winter Wonderland (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), this Saturday, Nov. 26, coinciding with Small Business Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday parade includes participants...
Parking and storage of vehicles, boats, trailers and campers in front yards of homes, except on driveways, now punishable by $500 fine
Parking vehicles in “non-driveway areas” of a front yard is now a violation of Riverhead Town Code. The Town Board on Tuesday approved a code amendment to prohibit parking, placement or storage of vehicles, including boats, trailers, RVs and campers in non-driveway areas of the front yard of all one-, two- and multifamily dwellings.
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
Long Island authorities urge drivers to plan safe ways home on Thanksgiving Eve
Nassau and Suffolk law enforcement officials say their departments will be out in full force to protect people on the highways.
Nassau County program could make EpiPens available for restaurant owners
Nassau County restaurants could have EpiPens available for customers with life-threatening food allergies, but first the program has to get the approval of the Nassau County Legislature.
danspapers.com
Stargazer Is Back, Completely Restored and Rebuilt
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If there’s one thing East Enders can be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, it’s seeing late artist Linda Scott’s iconic “Stargazer” sculpture returned to its former glory, just in time for the holidays. The massive, 50-foot...
Comments / 0