The moment a vehicle drives off the dealer lot, its value usually takes a dive. Considering the current state of the new- and used-car market, resale value is more important to consumers than ever before. To help prospective customers decide which vehicles lose less value than others over time, J.D Power has just released its 2023 ALG Residual Value awards, and the Chevy Silverado 2500 HD has been named an awardee.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO